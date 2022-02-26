Who knew what and when?The MDP article of Feb. 11 reports: “Regional outpatient center coming to Colorado Outdoors.”
In the same MDP edition it was announced “Montrose Regional health to build ambulatory care center.”
Why is this important? The services provided by the Montrose Regional Health as a nonprofit and its financial posture as a service organization to our community could be impacted.
Questions abound and require a full explanation.
How did the dual announcements on the same day come about?
Did anyone on the Montrose Health Hospital Board of Directors know of this pending deal in advance? If not, why not? Or was the board of MRH blindsided?
Did any public official including city council members know of the pending deal/announcement of the regional outpatient medical center coming to Colorado Outdoors in advance, and was the public notified?
Were the required public hearings and notifications such as planning commissions meetings, city council hearings and council final approval with public input noticed or are they yet to come?
Were there any Colorado Outdoors MURA members (also made up of city council members) notified in advance and are there (taxpayer-funded) awards to be funded or promised in advance of the MURA board approval and public notifications to the Colorado Outdoors project?
In my opinion the questions above are only the beginning of what needs to be asked. Our community has been provided the opportunity for constant care and indigent services by the nonprofit MMH and now the MRH since about 1946.
There is a lot more to unpack here. The financial and provided services impact statements to Montrose need to come to light. Why all the secrecy and what’s the deal here?
Jim Anderson
Montrose
Colorado Outdoors Medical Center is a bad idea for Montrose I was confused when I learned that two new outpatient medical facilities had announced their plans “coincidentally” on the same day. But when Heidi Dragoo resigned from our hospital board to “avoid the perception of a conflict of interest” my confusion changed to deep concern.
Montrose Regional Health board president Kjersten Davis was quoted as saying that this is an “unfortunate circumstance,” that two competing facilities will “hurt the community,” that Colorado Outdoors Medical Center will threaten MRH’s “status as a local, independent hospital” and that she is worried that “the pie isn’t big enough to divide two ways.” I totally agree with her.
I have served on our hospital board for a total of 16 years, albeit my service was so long ago that I’m no longer in the loop with current hospital affairs. However there are certain basic principles of county hospital operations that don’t change. MRH is and always has been a not-for-profit institution.
Usually competition is a good thing but only if the playing field is level. As a nonprofit MRH treats everyone that presents through their doors regardless of type of treatment needed or ability to pay. Not so for facilities like the proposed COMC. It will offer treatment only for lines of care that are profitable and to patients that can pay. It will siphon off the cream of medical services and leave the charity and indigent care to MRH.
County hospitals like MRH have struggled for many years to remain independent. There are large for profit healthcare groups in Denver and Salt Lake City that would love to swoop in and take over our hospital. If that happens they too will concentrate on the bottom line cutting less profitable lines of care and turning away patients that can’t prove an ability to pay. Obstetrics has always been an unprofitable department in hospitals and many for-profit healthcare facilities no longer have delivery rooms. This is just one example of what could happen if MRH can’t remain financially sustainable.
As founder of Colorado Outdoors David Dragoo has consistently touted that he supports our local economy and wants only the best for our community. Dr. Mary Vader said that the “optics of the situation trouble” her. They trouble me too. But even if we give Mr. and Mrs. Dragoo the benefit of the doubt regarding their involvement in this “coincidence,” I would ask that they reconsider their support for COMC. To them I would say please use whatever influence you have to stop this project. A competing medical facility at this time is definitely not in the best interest of our citizens or overall healthcare in Montrose. We need to keep Montrose Regional Health a strong, viable, independent hospital.
Don R. Gladwell
Montrose
Thoughts on questions for DemocratsI have some thoughts on Angie (Many’s) questions regarding voting for Democrats (Your View, Feb. 16).
First, men/boys do not enter women’s/girl’s bathrooms normally. Transgender men/boys and women/girls would like to enter the bathroom of the sex they identify with. This has nothing to do with being Democrat.
Skyrocketing prices are occurring worldwide and have nothing to do with political persuasion.
Democrats do not wish to see people shot and killed. Perhaps our country would benefit by a sane discussion on gun rights/Second Amendment rights and to start with, conclude that no one outside law enforcement or the military, needs assault rifles.
Can’t address the smash-and-grab statement as I don’t know how you know it is done by, among others, rapists and murderers.
Schools do not tell children to have abortions or sex changes.
Kids have a right to know our country’s history. Why would anyone want to withhold this information? Let’s try to aid our children with knowledge so they can have responsible, informed views on social and racial issues.
Compassionate people of all political persuasions would like to solve the illegal immigrant situation. Unfortunately, this is a worldwide problem. To focus on our country Angie, do you have any ideas? And by the way, most illegal drugs enter our country through legal ports of entry, so fences won’t address that problem.
Refer to teaching our children true history, as much as that is possible, to suggest, understanding social and racial inequalities can prevent future actions of violence, paving a way to equal treatment under the law, in our jobs, neighborhoods, schools, housing, policing, and more.
Finally, agreeing with your last paragraph, I would add that by attending nonpartisan political discussions, reading and listening to differing opinions, and not relying on cable news and social media for news sources, one might become an informed voter.
Janet Haw
Montrose
Will we survive invasions?Do you remember Dec. 7, 1941? If you do then you have an idea what it feels like to be invaded and not know your future.
Will there be more invasions and will we live?
I remember my mom saying that she didn’t know when I was born if I would survive. I was born in November 1941. Would our country be invaded? Would the Nazis and Japanese take over the world?
We were invaded again on 9/11/2001. Same questions.
Our former president, Donald J. Trump said: “Putin is a genius.” Same questions.
Will Americans today, like Americans before them, suck it up, get involved and do what they know is right? I hope so.
Jo Clugg
Montrose
Democrats are machiavellian“If you tell a lie often enough, it becomes the truth.” “When one lies, it should be a big lie, and one should stick to it.” (George Goebbels). “The end justifies the means.” (Niccolo Machiavelli).
Democrats’ actions from the Obama administration through the first year of the Biden administration have made it abundantly clear what their intentions are. They are no different than leftists everywhere (Soviet Union, Venezuela, Cuba, China, etc.), and intend to destroy our representative republic and replace it with a socialist “utopia” ruled by Democrats. They know their policies are totally unworkable and unacceptable to the American people, and they know they can no longer maintain power within the confines of our Constitution and system of democracy.
Because they cannot debate their arguments in the arena of ideas and truth, they will now use every dirty trick available to achieve complete power. Once you understand Democrats’ goals, it is easier —openly encouraging racial hatred, abandoning our cities to criminals, etc.
Durham’s probe into the Russian collusion hoax is just a reminder of “the end justifies the means” criminality of Hillary Clinton and fellow Democrats. I say ‘reminder’ because everyone is aware of the Clintons’ pathological contempt for following the law — predating the criminal conspiracy to destroy Trump (Clinton foundation “pay-to-play” corruption resulting in Russia controlling 20% of the U.S.’s uranium reserves, etc.).
Unfortunately, some local Democrats are joining in the corruption. In a feeble attempt to keep Republicans from electing their own candidates, these locals want registered Democrats to re-register as “unaffiliated,” and then vote for RINO candidates in the Republican primary. Like true Marxists, they try to justify their subterfuge because “these are not normal times,” and this is “principled” if it “is used to invalidate white nationalism.” In other words, the end justifies the means.
Fortunately, those legitimately registered as unaffiliated were the first people to recognize Democrat corruption and the abject failure of the Biden administration, and are at the forefront of the mass of people who will never again support Democrats or Democrats calling themselves Republicans (RINOs). They will choose to vote in the Republican primary, reject candidates like Coram and Zimmerman, and vote for the Republican (Lauren Boebert) they know will actively fight the leftist Washington corruption.
Chanda Ouimet
Montrose