Vote like democracy depends on itImagine if Donald J Trump were president of the United States today, and then remember what he said about Putin. “He (Putin) likes me and I like him.” “He (Putin) is a genius” How do you imagine Trump would make decisions about the war in Ukraine?
Vote like our democracy depends on it.
Jo Clugg
Montrose
Calling all militia groups, Proud Boys, 3 Percenters, and insurrectionistsUkraine needs you! You’ve shown us how concerned you all are about protecting democracy by arming yourselves with military style weapons, bear spray, Kevlar vests, helmets, masks (not COVID masks, those are anti-democratic; masks to hide your identity), and storming state and federal Capitol buildings. So, what are you waiting for? Why not go and fight side-by-side with the brave Ukrainians fighting the Russians? They really do need help, so why not you?
Maybe you stand with Putin in which case, you are free to offer your help there. Leave your weapons at home though. I don’t think Putin takes kindly to people bringing arms into his country.
Prove to us all that you’re not a bunch of grandstanders who find it easy to protest on U.S. soil knowing that police won’t fire on you (as evidenced by the Michigan and U.S. Capitol riots), but rather proud Americans who will fight wherever democracy is in peril and being willing to lay down your lives for it.
Stock up on Viagra or Cialis to stiffen your … spines … and get your butts on the first plane to Ukraine. We look forward to seeing your videos from the front lines.
Clare Hydock
Delta
InappropriateIn a recent editorial our publisher of the Montrose Daily Press chose to overstep his bounds and publish a totally inappropriate and disgusting editorial admonishing Congresswomen Lauren Bobert for her actions during the State of the Union message.
How dare you use your position to preach your personal ideology? It is both inappropriate and unethical. You are supposed to be a neutral observer when it comes to politics, but the Daily Press rarely is. Have you forgotten Nancy Pelosi’s disgusting display and rhetoric during President Trump’s last State of the Union message or is that allowed since she is a Democrat?
Quit being so biased and when it comes to American politics; don’t you think you are supposed to remain impartial? Ha, ha — that will be the day.