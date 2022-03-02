‘Wins’ for wolvesIt appears from the Montrose Press front page Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, that the conservationists are hailing a win for the wolves even if it was in California.
In the Focus section of the same paper, the Colorado Parks and Wildlife are celebrating two years of preparation paying off by distributing wolf food. Even if it did take a helicopter.
What is patriotism?I hold the view that “patriotism” is a complicated idea, that while one might think that it’s easy to describe patriotic behaviors, it isn’t always that easy.
Many years ago, when I was a high school teacher of algebra, I and other members of the faculty were asked to vote on who the most patriotic student was. I thought the whole process was a sham and said as much on my “ballot.” I also said that I had not been at the high school long enough to know what I needed to know to make such an assessment. As it turned out, I was right. The student selected was a very pretty white girl, who was head cheerleader.
For example, is military service as always patriotic? Generally speaking it is but it is also possible that certain actions in military service are clearly unpatriotic.
Burning the flag would be one, selling the secrets of new military weapons technology another. Praising the actions of an enemy leader as ‘genius,’ especially when that leader has launched an invasion of a country without cause, is certainly unpatriotic.
Former President Trump has praised Vladimir Putin’s invasion of the Ukraine as “genius” and “savvy.” American troops are moving into Germany. Putin may decide to invade Poland, which will almost certainly bring our military into battle against Russian troops.
From the beginning of Trump’s retirement to Mar-a-Lago, I have wondered how anyone could support him. I was willing, though it troubled me, to grant people some latitude. Until now. Trump’s pronouncements on Putin’s invasion of Ukraine are treasonous and he is a traitor.
As for the people who continue to follow him, what can be said? Certainly, they aren’t patriots.
For-profit med center shouldn’t be allowed“The federal government requires all hospitals to administer free stabilizing care to all patients who seek help. They are all supposed to save lives and ensure that all patients are out of danger before asking for compensation. For-profit hospitals can lawfully release patients who lack the ability to pay for further treatment after they establish that they are out of danger. Nonprofit hospitals are obligated to treat all conditions, whether life-threatening or not, regardless of the patients’ financial or health insurance status.”
What this means is the new proposed medical facility on Grand Avenue will be there to serve the wealthy and well insured which will drain all the good money away from the not-for-profit Montrose Medical Center.
A very bad deal for Montrose Medical Center and should not be allowed.
