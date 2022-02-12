Can future Winter Olympics weather a warming climate?
As world temperatures warm, the need to create artificial snow at the Winter Olympic Games increases, burdening water and energy supplies.
This practice, like much of modern life, increases greenhouse gas emissions, contributing to ever higher temperatures. It is estimated that the Beijing Winter Olympic games will use almost 49 million gallons of water to make enough snow for the events.
Historically, artificial snow was first used to subsidize low natural snow levels in 1980 Lake Placid Games. In 2014, around 80% of snow at the Sochi Games was man-made and this rose to 90 per cent at the PyeongChang Games in 2018.
A startling new study in the Current Issues in Tourism Journal shows that only one of the 21 previous Winter Olympic locations will have enough ice and snowfall to host Winter Games by 2080 if global emissions remain on the current path. The same study finds that by the same year, there will only be nine cities globally with enough snow to host the Games.
We need to reduce our emissions with urgency and effective action. Placing a fee on carbon pollution can make clean energy alternatives more attractive and speed up our transition. We can preserve the Olympic tradition of coming together peacefully by working together to create a future that works for all.
Susan Atkinson
Durango
Grateful for trails
“Laughter is the best medicine” is a term originally coined by Reader’s Digest Magazine several decades ago. This was the title for its monthly joke section.
I’d like to offer “sunshine” and “fresh air” to the list of the best medicines. To that end, I want to express my gratitude for the wonderful network of hike/bike trails here in Montrose.
THANK YOU: Montrose Recreation District and the City of Montrose for everything you do to provide safe, clean, well-marked trails throughout the city and points beyond. In these trying times, it’s a comfort knowing we have open space and trails to enjoy. Special places to relax and rejuvenate. Our out-of-town biking friends are always delighted to explore our beautiful trails! So, if we meet on a trail soon — maybe tell me a joke? Laughter. Fresh air. Sunshine. Sounds like a perfect day to me!