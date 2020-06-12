Whatever you think of President Donald Trump's "offer" of military assistance to riot-torn American cities — and I think it would be like pouring gasoline on a fire — understand it as pressure exposing an inconvenient truth:
Liberal Democratic governors and mayors have been mugged by reality. They're suffering from shock, as violence and looting rage on. And what else do we see?
Their hands bitten to the bone by the hard political left that they once thought they could use and tame.
There were legitimately angry yet peaceful protests decrying the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd, an African American man choked by a white cop. America was unified in sorrow for Floyd and in condemning police brutality.
But then the protests were hijacked by the politically violent. The anarchists and gangs of urban looters stained Floyd's memory. And Americans bear witness to the chaos as they watch on their screens at home.
Police have been shot, overwhelmed by rioters. Lawyers (yes, lawyers) in New York were arrested after allegedly attempting to firebomb a police car with NYPD officers inside. A woman was savagely beaten trying to protect her business from looters in Rochester, New York, or was that Philadelphia?
Read the rest of the opinion piece here.
John Kass is a columnist for the Chicago Tribune who also hosts a radio show on WLS-AM. His e-mail address is jskass@chicagotribune.com, and his Twitter handle is @john_kass.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.