George Crofutt wrote in 1881 that the booming town of Silver Cliff, located in southeast Colorado, had grown from infancy in 1878, mushroomed in 1879 and became “the giant of 1880 … from nothing to third rank in the list of Colorado cities in population and in wealth.”

Within just a few short years after its founding, Silver Cliff, where valuable minerals were literally laying on the ground, was deserted.



Tags