George Crofutt wrote in 1881 that the booming town of Silver Cliff, located in southeast Colorado, had grown from infancy in 1878, mushroomed in 1879 and became “the giant of 1880 … from nothing to third rank in the list of Colorado cities in population and in wealth.”
Within just a few short years after its founding, Silver Cliff, where valuable minerals were literally laying on the ground, was deserted.
R. J. Edwards of Rosita, was first to discover silver in the area when he stopped on the edge of a cliff, casually broke off a piece of surface rock and took it to an assayer. It was determined to bear 24 ounces of silver per ton.
Immediately, nearly the entire populations of Rosita and Bassickville, thinking that the sample should also run heavy in gold, descended upon the area and staked claims. Not finding enough gold to suit the labor, Edwards led a group of men back to his original spot.
“Why work so hard to dig ore that isn't worth much when I know were there is some on top of the ground,” he told his fellow miners. When that spot was tested again, it ran 740 ounces of silver per ton.
Silver was found no deeper than grass roots, and ore was often shipped to mills, grass and all.
“The new Silver Cliff mining district is said to be the liveliest town in the state,” proclaimed the Colorado Daily Chieftain. The newspaper reported on the effects the area had on visiting prospectors:
“E. J. Castle and Ferdinand Barndollar returned from a visit to Silver Cliff yesterday. They are bitten by the same bug that bites everybody else who goes there and thinks it is the biggest thing in Colorado.”
The town grew to 10,000 overnight, and stages ran three times a day, seven days a week in and out of “the Cliff.”
The Canon City and Silver Cliff Stage Co. was one such stage. It departed Canon City at 7:30 a.m., arrived in Silver Cliff “at 3 o'clock p.m., connects with other stages for Rosita and Ula.”
Silver Cliff was a hot commodity. Even prominent businessmen in other areas uprooted and headed for the Cliff.
“Tomorrow morning Chet W. Wright leaves this city to embark in a mercantile enterprise of his own at Silver Cliff,” the Rocky Mountain News reported in 1878, “the prosperous new mining camp in Custer county.”
Businessmen were doubling and tripling their investments in no time at all.
“Louis Slavich opened a saloon at about the same time (1878) and in ten weeks cleared $2,000. His house had no sash in the windows and his counter was rough pine plank,” Wolle wrote. “He washed his glasses but once a day, setting them out clean in the morning and allowing them to remain on the counter. Customers drank from the handiest glass. Water was scarce, and business too good to lose time washing them.”
Within a year, up popped saloons, a clothing store, a corral, two banks, three excellent hotels and seven inferior ones, four newspapers and six restaurants. Soon after a school was built and churches erected.
In 1880, after several million dollars worth of ore had been scraped from the area, the D&RG railroad reached near Silver Cliff. As was custom with the railroad, it chose a location about a mile from town so it could sell town lots around the depot location.
A fight for the location of the county seat ensued when Westcliffe was established. Rosita held the prestigious position, but with the aid of votes from Westcliffe, the county seat was awarded to Silver Cliff. Rosita refused to give it up, however, and a committee of vigilantes marched to Rosita and extracted all the county records and put them in the new courthouse, which was built halfway between Silver Cliff and Westcliffe.
By 1882, the lodes dried up, and Silver Cliff was being abandoned. Payments on bonds lagged. Property values dropped to next to nothing. James Callaway, operator of a store near a local mine, traded his house in Silver Cliff for a saddle pony. “Silver Cliff has a floating indebtedness of $38,000,” the RMN reported.
In 1885, the town defaulted on its bonds, and they were refinanced at $40,000. Taxes were increased to pay the note, but residents couldn't afford the hike in rates and literally put their houses and buildings on rollers and moved them a mile away to Westcliffe. The bonds again defaulted.
The silver crash of 1893, as it had affected most every other silver mining town in the west, was the final straw for the Cliff.
Today, the population hovers around 600.
Sources: Crofutt's Gripsack Guide of Colorado, by George Crofutt, 1881; Stampede to Timberline, by Muriel Wolle; Colorado Daily Chieftain, Oct. 10, 1878; Denver Daily Tribute, Oct. 13, 1878; Rocky Mountain News, Oct. 13, 1878 and Jan. 13, 1882.
Alan Todd is a 35-year newspaper veteran and board member of the Ouray County Historical Society. He lives in Ouray County and can be reached at alanrosstodd5@yahoo.com.