The mayoral race in Ouray is beginning to simmer, and soon will sizzle as more candidates are expected to enter the race to unseat incumbent Greg Nelson.
Nelson, who won his first run at any political office in 2019, has made it clear he intends to run for mayor again in this November's election. This week, current Ouray City Councilor Ethan Funk announced that he will oppose Nelson.
Funk, who has never won an election, is serving on council after being appointed to fill a council vacancy just weeks prior to the 2019 election. At the time, it was suggested to then-Mayor Pam Larson and the council – only one of whom is still seated – that since it was so close to the election, the voters could and should decide on the vacated seat.
It was widely speculated then, that even though there were several applicants for the vacancy, Funk was the hand-chosen foregone pick by the council and mayor. Larson, when confronted with the request to open the vacancy up to the voters, declared that the city charter said the council had to immediately select a replacement. In other words, their hands were tied, she said, defending the quick selection of Funk.
They even posted this declaration on the city website and on social media.
When pressed for the specific citation in the charter, none was presented and the city pulled the posts.
Still, Funk was installed.
Now, he is somewhat of a surprise entry into the mayoral race. There are other more likely candidates who have been speculated to file by the early August deadline, including Pam Larson's daughter, Kentee Pasek, Larson, local businessman Bruce Gulde and a candidate-to-be-named put up by the Ouray Chamber Resort Association.
Certainly, there are other possibilities, depending on the issue of interest, including a candidate who may emerge who's main interest is what to do about short-term rentals in Ouray.
The Ouray mayor position is, of course, just one of five votes on any issue decided by council. But suitors for the office will try to pin as much damage as they can on Nelson. Thing is, there's not a lot of negatives to pin on him.
During his tenure, the city has tackled the issues of the out-dated sewer treatment plant, the need for a new water treatment plant, upgrades to City Hall and bridge and flume repairs, just to name a few of the big-ticket items. The current council even refinanced City Hall and got it put back in the city's name (it was sold during the last council to help pay for the Hot Springs Pool renovation).
None of those, however, seem sexy enough to move votes.
Any opposition regarding the city's new approach to marketing is mute. Nelson and council jettisoned OCRA as the provider for marketing services for the city, along with its $38,000 per month price tag, in lieu of contracting with Markus Van Meter for a fifth of the cost.
Revenues, hotel occupancy and sales tax have all been out the wazoo since.
In fact, the city was nearly completely shut down for 20% of the year in 2020 due to the pandemic, and still it beat prior year sales tax by 20%. That's a 40% swing.
There's your sexiness.
Some may say that Nelson had little to do with that, and that the upswing was due to Ouray being open while much of the state was not. But he didn't screw it up, either.
He created and voted for loosening business practices that helped facilitate that growth, including voting for carry-out alcohol from restaurants and expanded outdoor sidewalk seating as examples.
As that is all well and good, it should be stated that there is a lot of time between now and the November election. There are on-going meetings and decisions to be made about whether or not to limit short-term rental licenses in Ouray. The prior council punted the issue, but this mayor and council is meeting it head on. Decisions regarding the largest investment most people sink their money into – real estate – can absolutely make or break a candidate.
Nelson trounced his only opposition in 2019, but there's a shine on newcomers. He worked hard and won handily, that's for sure.
But he may have to work even harder this time around. Opposing someone else can sometimes be less difficult than defending your own record.
Alan Todd is a 35-year newspaper veteran who lives in Ouray County. He can be reached at alanrosstodd5@yahoo.com.
