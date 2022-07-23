Purchase Access

Opinions are beautiful. They are not like the negative overtone of the saying about it being like a certain body part and everybody has one. Opinions allow for debate and closing our minds to dissenting opinions doesn’t open us for growth. Which is why you will find various opinions in the pages of our community newspapers.

Some newspapers have done away from publishing opinion pieces all together. For editors and publishers, having an editorial page with a variety of opinions — particularly opinions that are political hot buttons — is not for the faint of heart. Publish a conservative piece and you’re a fascist; publish a liberal piece and you’re a snowflake (that’s so 2016; now you’re simply “woke”).



