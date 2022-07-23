Opinions are beautiful. They are not like the negative overtone of the saying about it being like a certain body part and everybody has one. Opinions allow for debate and closing our minds to dissenting opinions doesn’t open us for growth. Which is why you will find various opinions in the pages of our community newspapers.
Some newspapers have done away from publishing opinion pieces all together. For editors and publishers, having an editorial page with a variety of opinions — particularly opinions that are political hot buttons — is not for the faint of heart. Publish a conservative piece and you’re a fascist; publish a liberal piece and you’re a snowflake (that’s so 2016; now you’re simply “woke”).
Of the current national columnists we publish in the Montrose Daily Press I appreciate George Will more than Kathleen Parker. I agree more with Rich Lowry than Robert Reich. It doesn’t mean I won’t read Reich or Parker, because I do. I’m not close-minded.
Take Reich’s opinion published in the July 2 edition of the MDP. I completely disagreed with his assertion that Roe v. Wade should stand on the basis of “stare decisis.” Roe v. Wade, in the opinion of many academia and lawyers, has been on shaky ground. Originalists will tell you that there has never been a solid tie to the Constitution. And if Roe was on shaky ground, then Casey v. Planned Parenthood was standing on quicksand.
Akhil Amar, who is a Sterling Professor of Law and Political Science at Yale University, is a self-proclaimed liberal and originalist. Being a liberal and a constitutional originalist makes him a walking contradiction between the law and his political beliefs. He co-instructs a class at Yale with Steve Calabresi. Calabresi was a co-founder of the Federalist Society and chairman of its board of directors. A liberal and a conservative teaching the same class. Oh my!
In an article published on Time.com on June 30, he described the Supreme Court’s recent end of term decisions as a constitutional earthquake. Amar applauds the shift of the court back to originalism, which prioritizes the Constitution’s text and original history over settled precedent. Not only in the case of Roe, but other rulings that have recently garnered national attention. The New York gun law and prayer by a coach at the 50-yard line after a high school football game decisions fall into originalism, according to Amar.
Amar isn’t falling back on his political, emotional or religious beliefs; he’s forming his opinion based on constitutional text.
Sarah Isgur, a lawyer-turned-writer for the Dispatch and Politico, among other publications, host of the Dispatch podcast and co-host of the Advisory Opinions podcast, also stands behind the overturning of Roe. In a piece she wrote for Politico that was published on June 1 after Justice Alito’s draft opinion was leaked, she believed he could have done a better job of expressing the opinion why “stare decisis” doesn’t stand in the way of siding with the State of Mississippi in Dobbs v. Jackson.
In Isgur’s piece she cites Plessy v. Ferguson, which the Supreme Court in 1896 upheld an 1890 Lousianna law allowing segregation on its railroad system. The court ruled in favor by a vote of 7-1. Justice John Marshall Harlan was the lone dissenter holding the opinion that there is not one superior race over the other. By the way, Homer Plessy, who was arrested for riding in the white passengers’ car, was ⅞ white.
Isgur notes that the ruling would uphold Jim Crow laws for another 50 years until Brown v. Board of Education that overturned Plessy and deemed segregation unconstitutional.
What Reich’s op-ed did for me was make me think and research. Not the political opinion of pro-life versus pro-choice but “stare decisis” — what it means exactly. It led me to reading Alito’s opinion on Dobbs as well as Justice Sotomayor’s dissenting opinion. I still disagree with Reich.
The accusation that we publish certain opinion pieces to push public opinion in a certain direction is not accurate. In fact, it’s a weak argument against a dissenting opinion. We publish various opinions to engage conversation. Some will never see it that way and that’s okay. Heck, some can’t discern what is liberal and what is conservative opinions and it’s not their fault. That’s how divisive politics has become.
The notion that published opinions that don’t agree with our way of thinking shouldn’t be published in local newspapers is foreign to me.
Don’t confuse op-eds with news reporting.
Often we are criticized that our reporting is left-leaning. We’ve reported extensively on the forced name change of the Montrose Indians to Red Hawks. Some have accused us of carrying the water for the liberal agenda on this subject by reporting on the matter. Our reporting hasn’t been opinionated but fact-based. It affects the Montrose community and the tradition of its high school mascot.
Personally, I’m a traditionalist but I’m not going to push my feelings on our reporters. They’re not pushing their feelings on the readers.
Did I say I don’t agree with Reich? Yet he is still published in our newspaper.