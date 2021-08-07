When I took to these pages last week to rail on San Miguel Power Association, not for wanting to shut down U.S. 550 to do needed fire abatement work, but for the timing of their project during tourism season and poor bedside manners, I had no idea what would follow.
The project, entitled the Red Mountain Electrical Reliability and Broadband Improvement Project, called for the first phase to begin Aug. 9, and it would have shut down U.S. 550 just south of Ouray from 8:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. weekdays.
Many elected officials from Ouray County to San Juan County had said that the project was worthwhile, but the timing stunk. And they asked SMPA for compromise.
SMPA, you might recall, had told these communities over a year and a half ago that they would be utilizing alternate lane closures, with only short, intermittent full closures. You can see why most everyone was taken aback when SMPA announced in July, with four days notice, that it would be fully closing the highway for eight hours a day, five days a week, two weeks in July and two in August.
Some, other than SMPA, spoke up in support of those announced project dates and the need to get started as soon as yesterday, it seemed, including Ouray county commissioners Lynn Padgett and Ben Tisdel. Those two accused Ouray Mayor Greg Nelson, who just wanted the work to not disrupt tourism season, of “electioneering.” Obviously, they confused good governance and representation with “campaignmanship,” as Padgett put it.
Sophomoric, at best.
The third Ouray county commissioner, Jake Niece, posted his frantic dismay over the postponement of the project on social media Friday. He was disappointed to hear of the denial of SMPA’s permit by CDOT “after the unjustified hysteria created by a small handful of ‘elected officials’.”
Hysteria, indeed.
Niece included a photo of a charred California town along with the accompanying story in his non-hysteric post. He didn’t mention, however, that recent rains in the area washed away fire bans that had been in place, or that those lines have been in place for decades and the handful he referred to only wanted the project postponed a few weeks.
When SMPA moved the project out of July, it kept August closure dates, still within peak tourism season. The power company felt so good about its decision to move ahead with their new August and September road closure dates that they announced the highway closing dates on their website, social media and in reports in local newspapers.
Turns out, they never had permission to close the highway.
Colorado Sen. Don Coram called me on Monday and told me he had read my column, and that not only was the project going to be postponed, but that he had spoken with the Colorado Department of Transportation and CDOT had not approved the road closures.
We had all been led to believe otherwise.
SMPA had told everyone that they had no choice in moving ahead with the proposed dates. They said those were the only dates CDOT had approved, and they and we were just going to have to live with them.
As you could imagine, it was quite the twist, and a surprise to all to find out that CDOT hadn’t actually approved the road closures, as SMPA had told us. So much of a surprise, that the Town of Silverton took to Facebook Wednesday to say, essentially, fool me once SMPA, shame on you...
“The Monday, Aug. 9 closure schedule that was released by San Miguel Power on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021,” the town posted, “has been denied by CDOT as of yesterday, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. SMPA must have an approved road closure permit issued by CDOT before the project can move forward. SMPA did NOT have an approved road closure permit by CDOT before releasing communications about the road closure on Monday, Aug. 2.”
Ooops.
“San Juan County will NOT release future road closure information,” the post continued, “until we have 100% confirmation of an approved road closure permit from CDOT going forward.”
Ouch.
The Town of Silverton went on to apologize for any confusion “this may have caused our locals and our traveling guests.”
The only problem with that statement is the Town of Silverton shouldn’t be the one who’s apologizing.
Meanwhile, a loud, vocal minority in Ouray took to social media and accused Sen. Coram of sticking his nose where it doesn’t belong. The premise of the accusation was that Coram doesn’t draw a single kilowatt from SMPA, so he shouldn’t be getting involved in the issue. This ludicrous logic would, of course, mean that Sen. Coram shouldn’t have a say in anything that occurs in his district in areas in which he doesn’t receive a utility bill.
Aside from the Ouray County commissioners and Ouray City Councilor Ethan Funk, who also advocated for the shutdown during tourist season, only a few others pushed for this including one Ouray business that I know of, and those business owners generally oppose anything the mayor is for, and are for anything the mayor is against. Predictable, but not exactly civil.
One good example of civil discourse might include compromise and, in the words of SMPA’s mission statement, “cooperative responsibility and support for the communities we serve.”
Alan Todd is a 35-year newspaper veteran who lives in Ouray County. He can be reached at alanrosstodd5@yahoo.com.
