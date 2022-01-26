Good afternoon, Montrose.
No subpoenas served with today’s notes.
••••••
Butter Side Up…….Most of the time when the Notebook thinks of competition, it’s on a golf course, a football field, a baseball diamond, a soccer pitch, or a bowling alley where a competitor can throw axes.
Here’s a new one: cyber-patriotism competitions where contestants are given an insecure (virtual) machine and they are to close the security holes, repair misconfigurations and strengthen the software to prevent hacks. The harder and more complex the fix, the higher the points awarded.
One cyber-patriot competitor in Montrose is Grant Kennedy. He’s a sophomore at Peak Academy. Kennedy is part of a cyber team within the local Civil Air Patrol. There are more than 30 members of the CAP. It’s a competition in which 449 CAP groups take on players from middle and high schools throughout the U.S.
Kennedy is the son of Erica Lewis Kennedy and Chris Kennedy of Montrose. Four other Montroseans compete in cyber-competitions.
••••••
If You Build It, They Will Come……ColoradoBiz magazine has named Mayfly Outdoors to its top 200 private companies in Colorado. The Montrose manufacturer and designer of fishing equipment comes in with a number 77 ranking on its annual listing, based upon $12.8 million in sales. That’s a 30 percent gain for Mayfly from the previous year. Mayfly Outdoors is the only company from Montrose to make the list. Just eight companies from the Western Slope qualified.
Mayfly is one of the core tenants at the Colorado Outdoors development on North Grand Avenue. It’s been in business nine years and has 109 employees which includes staff from its California and United Kingdom factories. The company has made the list for six years.
“We’ve had an impact. What’s particularly satisfying is the job creation,” said David Dragoo, the company’s CEO. The Montrose operation has 60 employees.
Overall, the outdoor equipment manufacturing industry has done well during the time of COVID. Dragoo explained how the virus kept people home and they bought outdoor gear. That’s beginning to change some with more disposable income committed to travel and hospitality.
While Dragoo notes his company hasn’t been beset with all of the supply chain problems that have affected other manufacturers, it is experiencing a labor shortage. Positions are going unfilled. In its UK operation, the company runs 24 hours a day, six days a week.
In Colorado, the outdoor recreation industry employs more than 510,000 people and is an economic driver of some $37 billion.
During the conversation last week with CEO Dragoo, he explained how Shelter Distillery could break ground later this year at Colorado Outdoors. It’s the plan of three entrepreneurs – Jason Senior, Matt Hammer, Karl Anderson – whose five-year company is from Mammoth Lakes, Calif. Think brewery-distillery-restaurant, some 23,000 square feet in all.
They’ll be joining Colorado Yurt and Wedge Brands as new companies in this development. Montrose restaurant Trattoria de Sophia is expanding to Colorado Outdoors as well. Construction on the Fairfield-Marriott hotel is planned for 2022.
••••••
Department of Incidental Info……Hensel Phelps is Colorado’s top private company with revenues toping $5.8 billion and with more than 4,000 employees, according to ColoradoBiz. The construction-facility building company is based in Greeley. PCL Construction of Denver is number two, with $5.6 billion in income and 7,600 employees.
One surprise, at least for Ol’ Buster here, is how American Furniture Warehouse is No. 4 with almost $800 million in revenues and 3,500 employees. That’s a lot of table lamps, recliners and “bring it home!” commercials. If it seems we’ve been watching and reading AFW advertising for generations with Jake Jabs and his white tigers, we have. Jabs founded the company in 1975. It’s based in Englewood.
Newspaper folk in Colorado used to buzz 20 years ago about the feud between Jabs and former Denver Post publisher Dean Singleton. Singleton called Jabs’ business ethics into question; Jabs pulled his ads over rate increases and the insult. The two later reconciled.
••••••
When insults had class……It’s virtually impossible to get away from all the bile generated by politics and personalities. ‘Twas a time, however, when being clever had maximum effect. To wit:
• “He can compress the most words into the smallest idea of any man I know.” – Abraham Lincoln.
• “I didn’t attend the funeral, but sent a nice letter approving of it.” – Mark Twain.
• “He has all the virtues I dislike, and none of the vices I admire.” – Winston Churchill.
• “Giving money and power to government is like giving whiskey and car keys to teenage boys.” – P.J. O’Rourke.
Stephen Woody was the publisher of community daily newspapers for 38 years in four cities, including the Montrose Daily Press, 1997-2011.