According to Vegnews.com, Governor Jared Polis will declare March 20, 2021, as MeatOut Day as a way to promote meatless diets to his constituents. I’m not anti-vegan, but declaring such a day pokes at one of our most important industries in Colorado. According to the story, Polis will be joining governors and mayors in 40 other states who have signed similar proclamations.
World MeatOut day has been developed and sponsored by the Farm Animal Rights Movement.
Just when we thought Polis may be turning a slight shade of purple after his ‘State of the State’ address on Feb. 17 in which he declared positive changes for small business owners and senior citizens in the way of tax cuts.
From his speech, “This year, I propose we eliminate the business personal property tax for tens of thousands of small businesses, reducing paperwork and protecting them from onerous tax requirements. This will save small businesses time and money and let them focus on what matters — their customers, their services, and their products.
To help hardworking Coloradans, I propose we double the Earned Income Tax Credit, and provide up to $600 in tax credits per child for nearly 200,000 families in our state through the Colorado Child Tax Credit. And I propose that we stop taxing seniors’ Social Security Benefits. Many seniors live on fixed incomes and we should not tax the Social Security benefits they depend on. With the leadership of Senators Moreno and Hansen, and Representatives Weissman and Sirota, I am confident we will get it done. All of this, along with the voter-approved reduction in the state income tax, will deliver the most substantial and comprehensive tax relief in decades for hardworking Coloradans and small businesses.”
Purple turns back to blue in full light.
There seemed to be hope that he was beginning to understand that small businesses need him to be compassionate and assist in resurrecting our economy, which in rural Colorado is volatile even when we’re not dealing with a pandemic. Main streets across our region are feeling the pinch of folks opting to order goods from an app as opposed to venturing out to locally owned businesses. Restaurants are longing for the days of full capacity seating. Now from his governor’s mansion, he thumbs his nose at an industry that, even on the smallest scale, is part of our daily lives. Even if that slight is for a day.
That mushroom cloud you might see from the front range isn’t a nuclear explosion but the remnants of the collective mind explosions of legislators who represent districts with ag interests.
District 58 Rep. Marc Catlin had this to say: “Agriculture is a major stone in the foundation of the 58th district of the Western Slope. Colorado wouldn’t be Colorado without agriculture. It seems he is not aware this state depends on agriculture in the economy and in the Colorado way of life. He picked the 20th because historically this is when ‘ag day’ is celebrated at the state capitol. It’s very dismissive of the second largest industry in the state. If that was done on purpose, shame on him. If it were a simple mistake, he should pay more attention to the history of our state. Buy Colorado meat!”
2020 didn’t provide the best of years for the Colorado ag industry. Record setting drought and wildfires reduced much needed water and pastures. Crop yields were below average. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor as of Feb. 23, Montrose and Delta counties remain in extreme or exceptional drought conditions. 2021 is in line to pile on to the hurdles that the ag industry have faced the last couple of years.
But spring brings hope of a successful season and for the cattle industry, it’s calving season. The start of a new year and long days for our local growers have begun. The last thing they need to feel is slighted by our state’s highest office. Something tells me March 20 may be the unofficial barbeque day in rural Colorado.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.