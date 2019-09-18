Good morning, Montrose.
One Community Safer Together……If you’d like a yard sign to show support for local police and the forthcoming 2A public safety ballot initiative – you can pick up a yard sign (and a hot dog) from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Columbine Middle School.
Friday Night Lights……Two observations about last Friday night’s football game, with Montrose grinding out a 14-13 win over Durango with last-minute, game-winning defense to go three-and-oh on the season:
• 1. The go-ahead touchdown came late in the third quarter with senior running back Cole Simmons plowing in for the go-ahead score and the extra point by Aaron Dietrich. It came after a penalty which put the team back to the 7-yard line. “Penalties are killing us,” came the lament from the supportive crowd. Methinks those offensive linemen were p.o.’ed. (Maybe at the guys wearing stripes, maybe at themselves.) On the next play, that o-line picked up the Durango defense and placed them eight yards back; Mister Simmons did the rest.
• 2. With a spectacular moonrise to welcome them as they began their halftime performance, the Montrose High School band just crushed it!
Butter Side Up……The Notebook was chatting it up with Montrose attorney David Reed recently. So, I wondered aloud: Where’s (daughter) Kate these days and what’s she doing? Like most proud fathers, a proud grin crossed his face.
Kate Reed Currett is doing fine. Terrific, actually. She and Brian Currett are the parents of two beautiful children, Ryder James and Landry. She’s associated with Aerie Pharmaceuticals which specializes in glaucoma medicines. They live in Chagrin Falls, Ohio, outside of Cleveland. Kate, 35, just missed the 2006 U.S. Olympic Ski Team which competed in Torino, Italy. When she was 16, she was a forerunner on the 2002 U.S. Olympic team, traveling with the Olympians to Salt Lake City. In 2006, Kate Reed was the U.S. national freestyle skiing champion. In fact, the MDP sent managing editor Bill Swaim to Park City, Utah to cover the event for the home folks when Kate won the title. Kate retired from competitive skiing a year later……David Reed has been practicing law here for since 1979. He’s often written checks to lift the community in cultural and civic matters and is currently chairman of the Board of Trustees for Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction. Kate’s mom, Deb Reed, has been a successful Realtor for 20 years……MDP Alumni……In running down the particulars about Kate Reed Currett, I checked in with former MDP editors, Bill Swaim and Kurt Zimmer. Said Bill about Kate, “She was home on the slopes. I remember how tiny she was (5-0 tall) but when she was doing these aerials and jumps, I remember, too, how much respect I had for her. Of all the stories I’ve covered over the years, I was truly amazed at what she was able to accomplish and how close she got to her Olympic dream.” Bill was with the Press for 10 years. He was the managing editor when the MDP was named the best community daily newspaper in Colorado by The Associated Press and Colorado Press Association, 2006-2007. These days, Bill is the media specialist for the Wyandotte Nation of Oklahoma and owns Your Life Story Photography. Carrie Ann Swaim is a youth minister. They live in Tulsa and their three kids are in college and high school. Kurt Zimmer was the sports editor who preceded Bill and provided a lot of early coverage of Kate, who started skiing at age 4. He and his family now live in Vancouver, Washington.
Recommended reading……Mitchell Zuckoff’s “Fall and Rise: The Story of 9/11,” is the best book to date about this American tragedy and turning point in history. Thoroughly researched, it comes in at 500-plus pages and those pages are filled with the voices of those lost and those saved. It is intimate, gripping and be forewarned, descriptive. It was hard to put down at night. At the book’s closure, the narrative takes an uplifting turn. Zuckoff made his bones as a reporter for the Boston Globe’s Spotlight investigative reporting team. I’ve read his two earlier books, “Frozen in Time” about the rescue and survival of a 1942 B-17 crew that crashed into a Greenland ice cap; and, “Lost in Shangri-La,” a survival story of three people in another WWII crash, this time in 1945 New Guinea. Great reads, both of them. “Fall and Rise” is available from our locally owned Main Street bookstore, Maggie’s Books.
Quotable: “By all means, marry. If you get a good wife, you’ll become happy; if you get a bad one, you’ll become a philosopher.” – Socrates, (famous married man and philosopher), 470-399, B.C.
Stephen Woody was the publisher of community daily newspapers for 38 years in four cities, including the Montrose Daily Press, 1997-2011.
