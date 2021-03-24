Good afternoon, Montrose.
Nothing about the “bachelor nation” in today’s notes.
Butter Side Up……Coach Ryan Voehringer’s Montrose High School basketball team had “one for the books” this season. They had to deal with the pandemic and empty gyms, irregular practices and scheduling.
What’ll be most remembered is how the MHS team and coaches met the challenges head-on and prospered, going to the state 4A finals for the first time since 1951. They lost to Mead Sunday night. They were 18-1 on the season. That’s salty. Congrats to all. Good stuff, this.
The Friendlier Skies……Gov. Jared Polis’ statewide mask liftoff, coming April 4, though dependent on the counties’ okay, is certainly welcomed. People are ready to recreate, celebrate and likely procreate.
We may not have to wear masks, forever, while traveling on airlines, but in the short term, they’re still mandated. The airlines by now are zero tolerant of the scofflaws who ignore the rule. Flight crews are weary of confrontation, fed-up with wrestling customers back out of seat and into the terminal. Flight attendants have been assaulted.
A JetBlue passenger was tossed off one of its flights and is looking at a $14,500 federal fine. Alcohol was involved. Those FAA penalties typically stick. Last month, a passenger versus airline quarrel hit close to home. An off-duty Delta County sheriff was 86’ed off a flight at Montrose Regional Airport with similar circumstances. He was cited on allegations of third-degree assault and disorderly conduct by the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office.
It’s remindful of airline stories – we all have them – but friendlier.
• The Notebook was flying east to Kansas City a few years ago, sharing a row with a young man who was stretched out in the window seat, the middle seat empty. He had his head down, ear plugs in, jammin’ to “good music.” Oblivious to cabin announcements.
Passengers were about to get a meal, a.k.a. Food in a Box. The flight attendants were going down the aisle and came upon our row.
“Would you like a meal?” the attendant asked the young man.
“What are the choices?” he replied.
“Yes and no.”
• Baseball Hall of Famer Andre Dawson was the defendant in multiple paternity suits with flight personnel while in uniform for four teams. Quipped late night funnyman Jay Leno: “All I ever wanted was an extra bag of peanuts.”
Quick hits…… One fella who knows his way around springtime calving season explained recently: “it doesn’t take long to stay all night.”
……Check Is In The Mail…… It’s tax time, the IRS, property taxes, that sort of thing. One insight being heard around the county courthouse: Joe Biden’s paying my property taxes this year. Quotable: “It’s about 10 times the size of the Bible,” six-term U.S. senator Don Nickles once told a reporter. “Unlike the Bible, it contains no good news.” Nickles was discussing the IRS tax code.
Recommended……The movie “Nomadland” is about an authentic and restless subculture with a few real-life nomads sharing the story and screen with the great Frances McDormand. Widowed after a long marriage and jobless after a mine suddenly closes, McDormand’s character, Fern, loses her house and grounding. She takes to the road in a van. She works seasonal jobs at Amazon, cleans campgrounds at national parks, sorts potatoes at a commercial farm, and works at Wall Drug. An entire society exists, retirees and families, never quite saying goodbye to one another, but rather, “see you down the road.” It could’ve only been filmed in the American West. There are times when you think the beguiling story is going to pivot toward victimhood or overwhelming dispiritedness, but it doesn’t. It’s been nominated for four Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Actress for McDormand.
Man, oh man, was it ever good to once again have an aisle seat in Montrose’s Fox Theater. I waited for the vaccination regimen to play out and then a good movie to come along before standing in line for tickets. Being in the same atmosphere as the Hunters (Mike, tickets; Meredine, concessions) is a comfort. Their “year,” I can only imagine, was tougher than most. Absolute shutdowns and no movies coming out of Hollywood.
The theater is sectioned off with socially distanced seating, spotless, and patrons are respectful of the new rules. They had a good house Sunday. The popcorn was fabulous; the Coke Zero, crisp.
