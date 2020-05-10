Montrose Surgical Associates (MSA) has provided comprehensive surgical care to the Montrose community and surrounding area since 1971. Our top priority in serving the community is safe, efficient, and compassionate surgical care.
The COVID-19 pandemic has presented many unique challenges to this entire community, including MSA. The uncertainty and fear that this challenging time has caused is understandable and valid. Over the past weeks, we have come together as a community to flatten the curve and keep our most vulnerable citizens safe.
We are now working toward a “new normal” as a local community and as a country. In this light, we at MSA have resumed elective surgical procedures both at Montrose Memorial Hospital (MMH) and at the Black Canyon Surgery Center (BCSC). This is a decision that was not made lightly, and we assure the community that we are working within the recommendations of the American College of Surgeons, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and other governing bodies to minimize the risk of COVID-19 to patients and providers alike.
We have worked closely with MMH and the BCSC to help us provide a safe return to elective surgical care for our patients, their families, and all staff in this unprecedented time.
These additional measures include telephone screening for all patients prior to their surgical procedures to ensure that it is safe to proceed.
We have implemented increased use of personal protective equipment (PPE) including masks for patients and all staff while in the BCSC or at MMH. We assure the community that we have ample PPE for patients, staff, and providers as we continue to move forward. In addition, we are offering telemedicine visits via secure video conferencing where appropriate.
As someone who grew up in Montrose, I am impressed and very proud of how this community has come together for the greater good of all. This disease is new to everyone, but we have all learned much about keeping people safe and minimizing the spread. We thank the many of you who have delayed your procedures.
We know that you may have felt anxious in postponing your procedure or surgery, and we also know that many of you may now feel anxious about scheduling your procedure during this time. We want you to know that, with the additional precautionary measures that have been implemented, we feel confident in our ability to provide the safest care possible.
We know that it is important to you to get your preventative care and previously scheduled procedures done to prevent future issues. This community has done a great job of taking care of one another, now let us at MSA take care of you. We promise that if the situation changes, for better or for worse, we will let you know.
I am proud to be a member of this amazing community and to call Montrose my home. I look forward to continuing to serve and offer my surgical services alongside my colleagues at MSA for many years to come.
Eric Wiesner is a local surgeon who graduated from Montrose High School in 2001 and completed his undergraduate and medical school training at the University of Wisconsin. He then completed my general surgery residency at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. He moved back to Montrose in 2019 to join Montrose Surgical Associates.
