Ouray County Commissioner Lynn Padgett, a seasoned veteran of elected office in the county, took to social media to defend the county’s need to place a 2 mill tax on this November’s ballot. The tax would raise over $400,000 annually, and is to be a permanent source of funding for the Ouray County Public Health Agency.
Padgett, evidently in response to the Ouray County Plaindealer’s in-depth look at the agency’s annual budget, its funding sources and the county budget, said that “our new residents and writers don’t know” just how unique the set up is for Ouray County EMS.
You’re new here, dear ... I’ll speak slowly so you understand.
The Plaindealer pointed out that county has been drawing from the general fund to help pay the freight for the public health department, and no plan has been mentioned or made as to how the county will now spend that general fund money. That is, until the commissioner took to social media to unveil her plan.
Padgett said in her social media post that the money should be spent on creating and hiring for new sheriff positions. “When we move money from general fund to public health,” she wrote, “we are using funds that could instead fund Sheriff deputies’ positions (only one deputy is on shift right now). Calls are up for responses to crime, ordinance violations and high country responses.”
Of course, none of this is included in the ballot language, or is an absolute promise to the voters. But, because some new residents are ignorant and some new “writers” just don’t know, she went ahead and filled in the blanks on social media instead of, oh, let’s say, a public meeting?.
If you read Ouray County Ballot Issue 1A, which newcomers and oldtimers alike can easily do, nowhere in it does it say anything about sheriffs, or crime, or ordinance violations or general fund money. So, despite the condescension by the commissioner, the Plaindealer’s question sounds legitimate and should be answered.
This, by the way, as well-intentioned as gaining additional funding for the public health department may be, is how initiatives get defeated at the ballot box. Being condescending, obfuscating and revealing ulterior ways to spend public money which haven’t been discussed in front of the public are never good tactics.
From The Plaindealer, December 29, 1911:
The skyline of the mountains to the southwest of Telluride was changed last night, when through some mighty upheaval of nature, the taller spire of Lizard Head fell with a roar to the depth below.
During the night people living on the mesas near Ophir heard a sliding grinding noise, which disturbed the atmosphere and gave the impression of an earthquake.
This morning they discovered that the upstanding rock which had been given the name of Lizard Head was gone.
The smaller spire, which was formerly inconspicuous by the side of the head is now standing single and alone, pointing to the sky, a lone sentinel of last night’s upheaval. Millions of tons of rock conglomerate and earth went down without apparent cause or reason.
Geologists had argued in the past that Lizard Head was a mass of San Juan tulles, supported on a round peak, and the only theory advanced for the falling of the spire is that the rock had disintegrated and cleft from the round dome underneath it.
In Silverton, the votes are in: no more off-highway vehicles in town. The October 12 ballot overwhelmingly booted OHVs from the city streets. Will Lake City, which allows them on its streets and has had several ballot initiatives in recent years which attempted to boot them, as well, be next?
Also on the October 12 ballot in Silverton was a recall election for the mayor and two town trustees. Mayor Shane Fuhrman and trustees Sallie Barney and Jordan Bierma handily kept their positions.
If Mayor Fuhrman had been recalled, William “Bill” Fries III was the only name on the ballot vying to take the mayoral position. One vote in favor would have secured that.
Fries is the son of William Dale Fries, a long-time Ouray resident better known as C. W. McCall. McCall, wrote and performed such notable hits several decades ago as “Old Home Filler-up And Keep On Truckin’ Cafe,” “Black Bear Road,” “Wolf Creek Pass” and the number one hit, “Convoy.”
McCall did most of his work in Omaha, Nebraska, where I attended junior high and high school. My dad was a professional violinist and university music professor, and was working at the University of Nebraska at Omaha when he got called, as part of a union gig, to play on several of McCall’s recordings as a session string player.
McCall wrote the lyrics, and for some of his works Chip Davis wrote the music. Davis, whose recordings my dad also played on, is best known as the talent behind Manheim Steamroller.
And that concludes my Kevin Bacon-style six degrees to a would-be Silverton mayor.
Alan Todd is a 35-year newspaper veteran who lives in Ouray County. He can be reached at alanrosstodd5@yahoo.com.
