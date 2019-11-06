In case you are new to the area or are somehow unaware of what has become an extremely popular November tradition, Mountainfilm on Tour is once again coming to the Montrose Pavilion!
For the 14th straight year, Community Options and the Uncompahgre Valley Alliance are again collaborating to present a wonderful evening of short films on Saturday, Nov. 9. The doors will open at 4:30 p.m., with the show starting at 6:30. The evening will include a cash bar and a silent auction with some exciting and unique auction items. As in years past, no tickets are required, but as this is a fund-raising event for both non-profit entities, we suggest a donation of $10 (or more) per person. Be sure to get there early if you want a seat, as this event always packs the Pavilion.
This year’s program will feature a wide variety of films selected from the Telluride Mountainfilm Festival. The films will provoke thought, invoke laughter and tears, and will also include a good shot of adrenaline.
The event is once again made possible by the underwriting support of these local businesses: Four Seasons Investment Advisors, the Masters and Viner Law Firm, Alpine Bank, and Karen Mercer. Please join us in thanking and supporting these generous local sponsors. This event simply would not happen without their support.
The two organizations bringing this special showing of films to Montrose share a common mission of promoting quality of life for citizens in our area.
Community Options provides a wide array of services and supports to more than 500 children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities across Montrose, Delta, Gunnison, San Miguel, Ouray, and Hinsdale counties. Our passion is empowering abilities to help people live meaningful, healthy, happy and fulfilling lives of their own choosing, and to be included in the fabric of their communities to the fullest extent possible.
Uncompahgre Valley Alliance is a non-profit community organization that is part of Western Colorado Alliance. It is an alliance for community action helping people of Montrose County protect and preserve their quality of life in western Colorado. UVA aims to help build a healthy and sustainable community by educating the public about local issues, and by encouraging its members to support positive growth in our region in the name of social and economic justice, as well as environmental stewardship.
As in past years, the two organizations will split the evening’s proceeds evenly. This event has evolved into a wonderful community gathering, so come join your friends and family for an evening of interesting and inspiring films, an exciting silent auction, and the opportunity to support the efforts of these two important non-profit organizations.
Tom Turner is executive director of Community Options Inc. in Montrose.
