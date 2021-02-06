For everyone who has been eagerly awaiting this announcement, Community Options and the Uncompahgre Valley Alliance have completed arrangements to offer a 15th anniversary Mountainfilm on Tour-Montrose event, and this year you can attend from home in your jammies!
This virtual online event will be open for viewing from 9 a.m. Feb. 19 through 9 a.m. Feb. 21. The show will involve 112 minutes of films varying from two to 21 minutes in length, and will include subjects such as adrenaline skateboarding; a father and daughter living and surfing on the coast of Iceland; radical mountain biking; a man who restores an old fishing boat and sails it up to northern British Columbia; an exceptional home in Denver whose volunteers welcome immigrants released from ICE detention and help them integrate into community life; and a former guitarist who finds treatment for his Parkinson’s disease by playing ping pong.
To attend, go to mountainfilm.org/tour, click on the tour schedule, and then the event, and follow the instructions. A free virtual ticket is required and can be reserved ahead of time, and there is an opportunity to make a donation once you select a ticket. You then have access to that 48-hour period to watch the films at your leisure.
As has always been the case, this event would not be possible without the support and generosity of our underwriters Alpine Bank, Four Seasons Investment Advisors and the Masters Law Firm. Please join us in thanking and supporting these generous local sponsors.
The two organizations offering this special showing of films share a common mission of promoting quality of life for citizens in our area. Community Options provides a wide array of services and supports to nearly 400 children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities across Montrose, Delta, Gunnison, San Miguel, Ouray and Hinsdale counties. Our passion is empowering abilities to help people live meaningful, healthy, happy and fulfilling lives of their own choosing, and to be included in the fabric of their communities to the fullest extent possible.
Uncompahgre Valley Alliance is a non-profit community organization that is part of Western Colorado Alliance. It is an alliance for community action helping people of Montrose County protect and preserve their quality of life in western Colorado. UVA aims to help build a healthy and sustainable community by educating the public about local issues, and by encouraging its members to support positive growth in our region in the name of social and economic justice, as well as environmental stewardship.
As in past years, the two organizations will split the evening’s proceeds evenly, so please join us for an unforgettable film event and support these two important non-profit organizations.
