230603-opinion-s
Waldrons Photography

I am proud to be a first generation Asian-American with parents who immigrated to this country for the opportunities all Americans enjoy today. My father, who is a trained physician, delivered phonebooks at night while my mother held jobs in a nursing home, and cut fabric at a local store. My mother was also a medical resident at the University of Chicago three hours away from her daughters who lived in Iowa. My parents’ dedication and commitment helped make their lifelong dreams of small business ownership a reality. My mom successfully opened her own private medical practice which brought new challenges of caring for her patients while simultaneously managing the daily functions of a growing business. I learned from her experiences the value of advocating for policies that promote small business growth which create the high paying jobs our communities desperately need. Today, as I look back at my parents’ small business journey, I fully understand the critical importance of supporting our Asian-American, Native Hawaiian, Pacific-Islander (AANHPI) business communities.

Both President Biden, and U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman, have created a plan to help AANHPI small businesses grow by providing additional access to capital, business training, and federal contracts. By helping these entrepreneurs, we are supporting the innovation, competition, and unique experiences that AANHPI communities bring to the larger small business picture. While Asian American, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders make up only 6.2 percent of the U.S. population, they own 8.4 percent of all small businesses nationwide. Three million businesses are owned by Asian-Americans employing five million people with annual revenues of more than $1 trillion. Most of these businesses are in the professional, science, medical, and technical services segments of our economy.



Tags