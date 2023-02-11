OPINION: My view on the Colorado River

"Everybody talks about the weather, but nobody does anything about it."
Many attribute that statement to Mark Twain, but others credit his friend Charles Dudley Warner. So, to modernize to today, "Everybody talks about the Colorado River, but nobody does anything about it."
I am just a simple country boy, but in my opinion, that quote may have a touch of common sense.
I recently read an article written in this paper by Brad Udall from Colorado State University. It is obvious that Mr. Udall is highly schooled. He stated that Lake Powell and Lake Mead would likely not fill in our lifetime. My lifetime or his?
At 74, he might be right about me, especially if nobody does anything. After reading the article, I concluded that Mr. Udall seems over-schooled but under-educated.
Let's bring it back to simple fourth-grade math. The Colorado Compact of 1922 comprises seven states and the country of Mexico. The seven states are the Upper Basin and Lower Basin. Each basin is entitled to 7.5-million-acre feet (MAF) per year on a rolling 10-year average; 75 MAF total during the 10 years. Mexico is entitled to 1.5 MAF.
Now let's look at the numbers. In the Upper Basin, Colorado is responsible for 51.75%; Utah 23%; Wyoming 14%; New Mexico 11.25%; and Arizona for 0.70%. In the Lower Basin, California is responsible for 58.70%; Arizona 37.30%, and Nevada 4%.
According to numbers provided by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, the measurements at Lee's Ferry, a location below Lake Powell, have averaged 14.67 MAF from 1906 - 2021. That is 5.67 MAF more per year than the compact agreement. During that same 115-year period, we have experienced both wetter and drier cycles. I would also note that the numbers from 2000 to 2021 dropped to a 12.3 MAF average.
The question then becomes, was this just a cycle, or will the next cycle be wetter or drier than normal? The Lower Basin Compact of 7.5 MAF and Mexico's 1.5 MAF only adds up to 9 MAF. That simple fourth-grade math shows the Lower Basin used 3.3 MAF per year than it was entitled to use.
The capacity of Lake Powell and Lake Mead is just under 55 MAF combined. From 1906 to 2021, the Lower Basin took 652.05 MAF more than it was entitled to have, according to the compact statement in 1906.
Lake Mead was completed in 1935, so let's look from 1935 forward. The Lower Basin used 490.92 MAF. A reservoir almost nine times larger than Lake Powell and Lake Mead would be full if only the bad actor, California, would live on its water budget.
Six states recently agreed on a remedy for the plight of the Colorado River. Only the bad actor, California, has not come to the table. Colorado, Utah, and Wyoming need to say, "NO MORE." We will no longer tolerate bad behavior from a bully.
It may be time to get the so-called water and climate experts out of the room and let the fourth-grade math class devise a solution.
Don Coram, of Montrose, is a former state representative and former state senator.