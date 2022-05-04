Good afternoon, Montrose.
Hot Fun in the Summertime......The big reveal for this year’s Montrose Summer Music Series was last night at the Horsefly Brewery. “We’ve got a new venue and expect great crowds for each concert,” said longtime local music promoter Dave Bowman. That new venue is the Montrose Rotary Amphitheater in Cerise Park.
When Vanessa Collier opens June 3, it’ll be the 25th MSMS concert. The others have been held at the Black Canyon Golf Course and the Montrose Elk’s Club backyard.
It’s an encore performance. Vanessa Collier and her band, Crazy Like a Fox, just tore it up last August at the Elk’s. Collier is an ascendant artist from Dallas whose been a seven-time awards nominee by the Blues Music Awards, receiving two. Think funk, blues, R&B, soul. There’s plenty of Ms. Collier on YouTube. Turn it up to 11.
“I really wanted her to be the first band at the amphitheater,” said Bowman. “She’s a great talent and had such a great connection last year with the Montrose audience.”
The MSMS is also sticking its toes into new genres — zydeco and reggae. Curley Taylor and Zydeco Trouble will perform July 1 with Kipori Woods and the Soul Shakers opening. Aug. 5 means Cody Hibbard, a country singer, will perform with Little Giant as the opener. On Sept. 2, Niceness, a reggae band, will play with opener Ghost River Band.
Bowman has been promoting music locally since 1998 when he opened a Main Street music store, Blue Sky Music. (He’s a retired educator as well.) He was the mover-and-shaker for the “Main in Motion” music performances from years ago, a forerunner to the MSMS. Blue Sky Music Presents also brought to Montrose diverse talent in performance: Tim O’Brien, Tommy Castro, Joe Ely and Karrin Allyson, among others.
“We’ve come a long way from Donny (Morales) singing on a street corner to the (Cerise Park) amphitheater,” added Bowman. Thanks to a variety of local sponsors, the most ever, the concerts are free.
I See by the Flyer……Partners Palooza is Saturday in Cerise Park. Live music, food, community. Partners is a youth mentoring non-profit agency for Montrose, Delta, and Ouray counties. Lissette Riviere of Partners says the 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. festival would likely be a good warmup to the MSMS coming in June.
It’s National Nurses Week.
If you want to see humanity up close, talk to a nurse today.
There’s an App for That……Typically the Dumb Tourist Award in Wyoming goes to those visitors who get within a few feet of a bear or moose and then get trampled, eaten, or have their cargo shorts forcibly removed via the horns of an annoyed bison.
The 2022 award, however, is pretty much over, the trophy at the engravers. Most of the visitors don’t start coming until another month.
A few weeks ago, a California woman in her mid-40s fell into an outhouse at Mule Creek Junction near Lusk. She was trying to retrieve her cell phone. Initially she tried to disassemble the commode to get at it, but then had a brighter idea: she would lower herself into the outhouse using a dog’s leash. Undeterred (forgive me), that didn’t work either and she fell in, headfirst.
A spokesperson for the Wyoming Parks and Culture said visitors should not try to retrieve lost phones, citing injury and “noxious fumes” and have posted an official warning. We should be grateful there’s no video, like those short clips of bears, moose and buffalo giving chase to looky-loos that got too close.
Accordingly, social media-ites has been drawn to this story like flies.
• One poster offered advice: Leave the phone in the car and concentrate on one thing.
• Yet another shared experiences: An owl startled him, and the phone tumbled out of his hand. “No way,” he was going after it.
• Someone else explained how, “money doesn’t grow on trees,” and would try to get it back.
• Most insightful was the reader who took issue with the Cowboy State Daily’s headline that called the facility an “outhouse.” Not so, he clarified, it’s an outdoor composting toilet.
And who says there’s nothing useful on social media.