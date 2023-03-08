Good day, Montrose.
C'mon, summer. Let's get here.
It’s cold and windy hereabouts, and a good many of us would like to see the winter of 2022-2023 become a memory. People are jonesing to dig in their gardens (Susan’s got tulips peeking out), tee it up on the three golf courses, head to a favorite fishing spot or hiking trail. Or listen to some good live music.
The eighth annual Montrose Summer Music Series season begins June 2. There was talk last year that Series founder Dave Bowman was about to hang it up, hand it off to another. ‘Taint easy to book four concerts every summer, negotiate with bands and agents, coordinate sound and stage systems, oversee shuttle buses and parking, and provide access for eight to nine food trucks. Then there’s the essential and evergreen task of soliciting sponsors so the four shows will be free for the public. (There are 20 to 25 sponsors. Sponsorships start at $1,000.)
“I’m not leaving until I can find someone to hand it off to,” said Bowman last week at the Coffee Trader on east Main. “Cathy and I have talked about it. We’ll do this year and 2024 and then take another look.”
One of the primary reasons Bowman is invigorated is the opening last year of the Montrose Rotary Amphitheater in Cerise Park. The amphitheater is a significant upgrade from previous venues at the Black Canyon Golf Club and the Montrose Elk’s Club. The amphitheater includes a large stage for the performers, a better sound system, more infrastructure. Some 2,000 plus on average come out on a salubrious summer evening to dance, people watch, or let the kids run on the grass. Or sit in a lawn chair while catching up with friends. It’s a destination for an evening bike ride.
“The 2022 concert series was so much fun,” added Bowman. “The city wants the series to grow and they’ve been great to work with.”
The artists who will perform in 2023 include:
• June 2: Chancey Williams, a country singer-songwriter from Moorcroft, Wyoming, a “real deal cowboy” with a new album coming out. He’s one of just two people who have not only competed (saddle bronc) in the Cheyenne Frontier Days rodeo, but also performed on stage. (Christ LeDoux, the other.) Neon Sky will be the opening act.
• July 7: The Erik Stucky Band featuring A.J. Fullerton. They are Montrose natives who have performed at blues festivals and Americana concerts. Stucky has two albums out and has appeared on a variety of Nashville and Americana-style media. Fullerton also has two albums and has been a multi-award recipient of the Colorado Blues Society, including Best Male Vocalist and Best Slide Guitar. The Huck Experience will open.
• August 4: Bywater Call. It’s a seven-piece horn band featuring greasy music (R&B, funk, southern soul) and vocalist Meghan Parnell. They’re from Toronto and have five albums. The group has toured Europe and Canada. Local band Dave’s Fault will open.
• September 1: D&G Railroad, featuring Donny Morales and Glen Patterson. Jedi George and the La Familia Music Group are also on the bill.
Bowman said the MSMS will be expanding its social media footprint this year on Facebook and Instagram. One example is a montage-video by Jody Monson, featuring Paul Hurshmann’s photography from last year’s festivals.
Bowman, who’s been around long enough to know the lyrics of “Louie, Louie” and “Incense and Peppermints,” has been involved in local music promotion and concerts for the past 25 years, dating back to his days as the owner of Blue Sky Music, an east Main record store. When Main in Motion started as a weekly summer winging on Main Street in 2002, Bowman, event founder Lu Ann Tyrrell and other volunteers were the movers-and-shakers in its success. A year later, MIM won the Governor’s Award for Downtown Excellence.
Bowman-produced shows have featured bluegrass, country, blues, Americana, R&B and rock music. For 10 years, he developed a mid-winter jazz series for the benefit of two local nonprofits, HopeWest hospice and KVNF radio.
“Four times a year, we have the opportunity to show off Montrose,” said Bowman.
