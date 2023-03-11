SILVER CLIFF, 1894: Charles Davis, a barber, shot and mortally wounded Conrad Heinman, a young man who was running through the street dressed only in his underclothes, last night. Davis, who has been arrested, says he thought Heinman was a ghost.

The wounded young man is the son of the county surveyor. He was practicing foot racing on Ohio street. The bullet fired by Davis took effect in the hip and ranged up into the bowels. Recovery is doubtful. Davis is under arrest.



