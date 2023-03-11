SILVER CLIFF, 1894: Charles Davis, a barber, shot and mortally wounded Conrad Heinman, a young man who was running through the street dressed only in his underclothes, last night. Davis, who has been arrested, says he thought Heinman was a ghost.
The wounded young man is the son of the county surveyor. He was practicing foot racing on Ohio street. The bullet fired by Davis took effect in the hip and ranged up into the bowels. Recovery is doubtful. Davis is under arrest.
LEADVILLE, 1884: A Leadville dispatch says that evidences of a strange murder and a key to what has been a mystery for months came to light in a ghastly discovery near her today. Two mine owners, while inspecting some property...entered a disused tunnel on what is known as the Lady Adelaide claim. Four hundred feet in they discovered the dead body of a man lying against the wall with the hands folded, slippers on the feet, and a forty-five caliber bullet hole in the back of the head. Close to the body was found a large revolver with one chamber empty. The features were completely obliterated by decomposition.
The discoverers hurried at once to the city and the body was brought in. It was here identified as that of Andrew Kilran, the proprietor of the hotel at Oro, who disappeared on the twenty-fifth of last May. He was last seen leaving the house in his slippers and carrying a shotgun. The whole town searched for him for weeks, and intense excitement prevailed at Oro and here over the matter. This gradually died out, and it was supposed, though without reason, that head had run away.
HELENA, MONT., 1905: John Tully, a Fort Missoula soldier, who, two years ago, in a fit of jealousy, shot and killed John Kennedy, a fellow soldier, was tried in the state court, convicted of murder in the first degree and sentenced to die upon the gallows. But he secured a new trial from the supreme court on the ground that the crime was committed on a military reservation, hence the state courts had no jurisdiction, and was discharged form custody in the United States court by Judge Edward Whitson.
After Tully's case was removed to the federal court he was regularly indicted for murder by the grand jury and his attorneys at once raised the question of the jurisdiction of the court.
Judge Whitson sustained the point, holding in effect that the place where Tully killed Kennedy was never a military reservation. As Tully has once been in jeopardy he cannot again be tried for murder.
••••••••
If you’re looking for a fiery alliteration with historical significance on the Western Slope, you can’t go wrong with Mancos matchsticks.
In the late 1940s, there was such a glut of aspen wood that a plant was constructed in Mancos to convert the wood to matchsticks, or “splints,” as they were called.
Known as the BFD company (careful there – it stood for the Berst-Forster-Dixfield company out of Cloquet, Minnesota), it was the first to make square matchsticks.
It was so productive, that after a few years of churning out splints, it shut down for several years because there was such a glut in the market.
In 1946, BFD purchased 5 million board feet of aspen from the Rocky Mountain region of the U.S. Forest Service, and announced that it would produce 45 billion matchsticks with this lumber. At the time, the Mancos plant accounted for half the U.S. output.
Hey, buddy. Got a light?
Once the splints were made and treated, they were shipped to Cloquet to have the heads dipped and boxed for sale.
It was a ten-step process, according to an Aspen Times report of February 17, 1955. First, logs were cut into 24-inch lengths, the bark was removed and the wood was refrigerated to either thaw or cool it, depending on the weather.
After a day in the cooler, they were cut into one-tenth inch thick pieces of veneer. Those pieces were then taken to the chopper, and cut into splints one-tenth of an inch wide by ten-thirteenths of an inch long.
In all, the chopper could turn out 1,080 splints per second.
They were then smoothed by a blower, and impregnated with mono-ammonium, which prevented sparking or after-glow so a match would cool fast after extinguishing.
Then they were shipped north.
The BFD company employed about 40 people in Mancos in 1946. “This is the first major and largest scale of this (operation) in regional history,” said Arthur Nelson of the USFS told the Steamboat Pilot in 1946. “Cut will be made at 1-1/4 million board feet per year, thus assuring an operation of about six years.”
They were too productive, evidently, and had to lay all of their workers off in 1949 because there were enough matches in the country. It wasn’t until 1951 that production began again when the plant was sold to the Diamond Match Company.
In 1960, the plant was sold to Ohio Match Company, and operated for a little over a decade until closing.
Fire destroyed the plant in 2017, when it was under operation as the Western Excelsior Corporation, which manufactured wood products. It was rebuilt, and today the once Mancos matchstick plant is the Aspen Wood Products plant.
Sources: Colorado Daily Chieftain, Nov. 2, 1894; Weekly Register-Call, Sept. 5, 1884; Rocky Mountain News, Sept. 24, 1905; Steamboat Pilot, Mar. 7, 1946.
Alan Todd is a 35-year newspaper veteran and board member of the Ouray County Historical Society. He lives in Ouray County and can be reached at alanrosstodd5@yahoo.com.