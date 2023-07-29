To their great credit, an interim committee of Colorado legislators is meeting this summer to try to figure out how to fix the state’s abysmal “child welfare” system. Unfortunately, there are signs that, like so many other commissions and task forces, they’re being suckered by the industry that promotes the worst option for children, “residential treatment.”
We all know the party line: There is a terrible shortage of placements for children, especially those with the most serious problems. So the only way to stop them from being warehoused in terrible makeshift placements is to warehouse them in “residential treatment” instead.
The well-documented horrorsofresidential treatment run the gamut from abuse of institutionalized children to runaways dying. Yet we are told the solution is to pump even more money into these places because they can’t scrape by on an average of $155,000 per year per child. The industry says we also should make residential treatment more like jail, allowing locked doors and physical force against youth. And even as they say they’re needed for the most difficult youth, they reject the most difficult youth unless they get “incentive payments.”
Now the industry has reached a new low — conjuring up nightmare visions of 6-year-old demon murderers in order to justify institutionalizing even the youngest children.
So the head of the industry’s trade association, Becky Miller Updike, told the committee: “We’re seeing suicidal, homicidal 6-year-olds … and they do not belong in foster care.”
Apparently, no one asked Updike for evidence of a plethora of 6-year-old likely murderers in Colorado. But it turns out there’s been a little bit of research on this. While, of course, no one knows for sure and the database I found is short on citations, that database found 10 children age 6 and under have committed murder — over the past 131 years. Ten children in the entire world. None was from Colorado.
If young children are depressed enough to contemplate suicide, those children desperately need a loving family; the worst thing you can do is institutionalize them. They absolutely do belong in foster care — or, better yet, in their own homes.
In fact, institutionalization is among the worst things you can do to any young person. The research is overwhelming: Even when residential treatment centers are not rife with abuse they are terrible for children.
If young children are depressed enough to contemplate suicide, those children desperately need a loving family; the worst thing you can do is institutionalize them.
And, contrary to the industry myth-making machine, there are alternatives. At the root of all Colorado’s child welfare problems is the take-the-child-and-run mentality that dominates the system. Colorado is even more prone than the rest of the country to separate families, often when family poverty is confused with “neglect.” Colorado tears apart families at a rate nearly 30% above the national average, even when rates of child poverty are factored in. And Colorado loves institutionalization. News organizations repeatedly write about residential beds closing. But Colorado still institutionalizes children at a rate 33% above the national average.
Get the children who don’t need to be in foster homes back into their own homes and there will be plenty of room for children who really need them — without having to institutionalize them.
As for the claim that all those children (including the homicidal 6-year-olds) are simply too difficult for families — that’s only true if you don’t help those families. There’s nothing an institution can do that can’t be done far more humanely and at far less cost with wraparound programs that bring anything a family or foster family needs right into the home. They’ve done it for young people far more challenging than any 6-year-old.
The residential treatment industry will claim they’re all for wraparound and they love foster families and they really, truly want to keep children in their own homes “whenever possible.” They’ll say they just want a “full continuum of care.”
But what stands in the way of a full continuum of care is the residential treatment industry.
Residential treatment is not care. And it is as expensive as it is ineffective. It’s the tapeworm in the child welfare system. As long as the tapeworm is consuming all the body’s nutrients — in this case money — the body will starve. Instead, Colorado should phase out residential treatment and pour the vast amounts of money it consumes into wraparound and other safe, proven alternatives. Or just give it to the parents, who undoubtedly could find better ways to help their children with $155,000 per year.
The only way to create a genuine continuum of care is to expel the tapeworm from the system.