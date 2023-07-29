richard wexler

To their great credit, an interim committee of Colorado legislators is meeting this summer to try to figure out how to fix the state’s abysmal “child welfare” system. Unfortunately, there are signs that, like so many other commissions and task forces, they’re being suckered by the industry that promotes the worst option for children, “residential treatment.”

We all know the party line: There is a terrible shortage of placements for children, especially those with the most serious problems. So the only way to stop them from being warehoused in terrible makeshift placements is to warehouse them in “residential treatment” instead.



