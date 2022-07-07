Mining in the Ouray area is, once again, dead.
Never fear, though, someone will come along and revive it in a year or two, with promises of riches and jobs and shiny objects from dark holes for everyone.
Next time, you may want to wait six months or so before you quit your day job to go underground with the new company.
The current operator of the Revenue-Virginius mine, Ouray Silver Mines, Inc., part of Aurcana Silver Corporation, found out on June 30 that Mercuria Energy Group, its main benefactor to the tune of a $28 million loan, has had enough.
Mercuria announced that it will be “filing a Motion For Appointment of a Receiver in the District Court for Ouray County, Colorado, in which Mercuria will be asking the Court to appoint a receiver for the Revenue-Virginius Mine (the “RV Mine”) owned and maintained by Ouray Silver Mine Inc., a subsidiary of the Company (the “Receivership Motion”).”
Mercuria, in other words, is seeking to become the proud owner of an un-mineable silver mine in beautiful Ouray, Colorado.
Stop me if you've seen this movie.
Aurcana, who had to stop work in the mine due to a “rock shift” and a negative shift in its finances, asked the willing public in February to send it more money.
The proceeds of the money-raising plea “will provide contingency funding for the restart of the Company's wholly owned Revenue-Virginius (RV) Mine as well as funding for the growth of the resource base at the RV Mine which may enable the Company to grow future production volumes.”
The public was not so willing.
At the time it asked for new investors, Aurcana's Canadian stock price had gone from .63 cents the year prior, to a high of .86 cents the prior May, and was down to .26 cents. At one point in 2017 the stock was listed as high as $1.46. It is now listed under 2 cents per share.
The mine is like a broken record, skipping over and over every decade or so with the same refrain. “The Revenue Mine was leased to a series of mining companies with varying success,” Don Paulson, curator of the Ouray County Historical Society once wrote. “Attempts to reopen the Revenue occurred about every decade into the 1990s with each group confirming the ore potential that everyone knew was still there. It seemed that just as the Revenue was to again start producing, silver prices fell and the companies backed out or defaulted on their leases.”
For something with so much potential, it sure has garnered so much failure.
And now Mercuria will own it.
“As previously noted, the Company and Mercuria engaged in an extensive process to restructure the debt,” the June 30 press release stated, “including by way of financial and strategic alternative transactions, but was unable to do so.”
In other words, Mercuria is finished sticking its neck out and tossing money down the hole in the mountainside in the San Juans. And since the main access point underground is now unstable, it's doubtful it will spend any more money any time soon.
••••••••••
I took the week off from column writing last week. I've had the double-whammy. I had a new knee put in at the end of May, and then two weeks ago I got the COVID. I can safely say, I'd much rather have the 'rona than get a new knee.
The pain and suffering factor wasn't even comparable.
It's funny, in that about six years ago I got a shot to fend off knee issues, and I got shots to fend off the 'rona.
I'm thinking there's a correlation there, but I haven't put my finger on it.
••••••••••
Thanks so much to the reproductive rights group that handed out candy with condoms attached during the Ouray Fourth of July parade.
So much patriotic fun had by all!
Some of the candy/condom combos made it into the hands of kids, reportedly some as young as six years old.
One of the defenders of the group, which had a float in the parade, said that the condom/candy combos were only handed out to adults, and that some of those adults were “careless” in giving them to the kids.
You see, it's not that the group was careless in choosing a parade as a suitable occasion to hand out condoms.
The blame goes entirely to the spectators who don't know their condoms from their candy when sharing with kids.
At least, that's the logic.
Alan Todd is a 35-year newspaper veteran who lives in Ouray County. He can be reached at alanrosstodd5@yahoo.com.