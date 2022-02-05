December numbers haven’t been posted as of yet, still the City of Ouray lodging numbers are pretty impressive compared to past years.
Through November 2021, there had be 121,186 rooms rented in town, generating $676,661 in lodging tax.
That’s an increase compare to all 12 months of 2020. March and April of 2020 were lost to COVID-19 shut downs, so even with including December you’d expect 2021 to be ahead.
And it was.
In 2020, 105,538 rooms were rented in the city, generating $511,234 in lodging tax.
The 11 months of reporting in 2021, however, also beat the next-highest year, which was 2019. That year, 115,239 rooms were rented generating $495,494 in lodging tax.
••••••••
Revenue generated from the Ouray Hot Springs Pool in 2021 was well ahead of 2020, as expected with full closure in April and May, and partial closure in March and June due to the pandemic.
In 2021, the pool generated $2.076 million, with 151,395 visitors soaking in the steamy waters. In 2020, on 71,929 visitors used the pool.
The 2021 numbers are more comparable to 2019, when 164,827 swimmers and soakers spent $2.049 million.
How have prices, visitor numbers and the remodel in 2016 affected the pool stats? In 2012, 125,712 visitors generated only $1.15 million.
••••••••
Speaking of good numbers, January’s sales tax report from the City of Ouray was, again, eye-popping. There is a two-month delay in reporting, so remember, January reporting is November actuals.
The city generated $145,660 in sales tax, far out pacing the same month in 2021 ($103,289) and 2020 ($72,598).
Again, the city has come a long way in a short time. In 2013, January numbers reported $21,785 in sales tax.
Year-to-date, in actual months, Jan.-Nov. 2021 brought in $2.67 million in sales tax, which is 38% ahead of the same 10-month period in 2020 ($1.94 million).
••••••••
Ridgway Suites LLC, which operated the Ridgway Lodge and Suites, sold last month to The Ridgway Hotel Group LLC for $8.85 million. The hotel is expected to be transitioned into employee housing for Telluride.
A month prior, the Ouray Chalet was sold to a group of local business owners who intend to transition it into employee housing.
Over 60 rental beds in the county are now off the market.
••••••••
The Colorado Association of Realtors published its final numbers for 2021.
In Ouray County, There were 142 sold listing for the year, compared to 131 in 2020. The average sales price jumped 28.4%, from $640,361 to $822,169 year-over-year.
In Montrose County, 845 listings were sold in 2021, compared to 760 in 2020. The average sales price leapt from $338,409 to $437,889.
Want some crazy numbers?
Look no further than San Miguel County, where 76 listing sold in 2021 vs. 69 in 2020. The average sales price skyrocketed from $1.8 million in 2020 to $3.63 million in 2021.
••••••••
Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, which reminds me:
My high-school math teacher was fair, compassionate but didn’t budge an inch when grading assignments.
One day I received a B-minus on a quiz.
My scheme developed.
In the spirit of the season of hearts and romance, and I sent her an extravagant, heart-shaped box of chocolates with a cursive inscription that read: BE MINE.
The next day I found a note on my desk from my math teacher. It read:
“The chocolates were delicious, but it’s still a BE MINE-US.”
Alan Todd is a 35-year newspaper veteran who lives in Ouray County. He can be reached at alanrosstodd5@yahoo.com.