Cemeteries can be interesting places. As the old joke goes, they are the only places that people are dying to get into.
The old mining town of Tin Cup, Colorado, which can be reached via Cumberland pass east of Gunnison, or through the Taylor Park area, has one of the most unique cemeteries in the state.
Separated by four knolls — the Catholic, Protestant, Jewish and Boot Hill - it's not taking any new customers.
Frank Hinman is there. The inscription on his marker reads: "We miss thee from our home dear. We miss thee from thy place. A shadow over our lives is cast. We miss the sunshine of thy face."
Oscar Wolfe can be found there, too. He dug his own grave. Actually, he had dug a grave for Billie Pryor who accidentally shot himself while unloading a bedstead from a wagon. Pryor's family changed burial plans and had the body shipped to St. Louis, Missouri. A year later, Oscar was found in his cabin, dead, and the grave he prepared for Pryor was used for him.
"Black Jack" Cameron is there. His inscription reads: "He drew 5 aces."
William Conley rests there. He died in the spring of 1903 after being shot by John Lynch. Lynch is not in the Tin Cup cemetery, however. He was buried a year later in Buena Vista after an unfortunate horse and buggy accident.
Frank Emerson, the town marshal who was shot by Tom Leahy, rests there. Leahy rested in the Canon City penitentiary for 12 years for his deed.
Deacon Jones is there. He was reported to be the "peeping Tom" of Tin Cup, and a pretty good judge of whiskey, it was said.
"Pass Out" is there. Yes, that's the name of a dance hall girl who lived in Tin Cup and is buried on Boot Hill.
But you can't join her. Evidently, there are so many unmarked graves on the knolls, perhaps over 100, that any digging might upset an eternal resting place.
So, though you can visit the Tin Cup cemetery, you just can't stay long.
For the first time in years in Colorado the presidential nominee of each party won't be decided via caucus, instead a statewide party vote is underway.
Don't hold your breath in anticipation of a suspenseful outcome on the Republican party side. Likewise, it's looking like there won't be a lot of surprise on the Democrat side, either.
If the 2016 caucus results are any indication of what the tallies will be in the 2020 Democrat primary, then you can just ink Bernie Sanders in as the winner. Four years ago, Colorado felt the "Bern" as 51 of 64 counties went his way in the party caucus. His opponent, Hillary Clinton, took counties that are traditionally conservative strongholds in the state which eventually went for President Trump, perhaps signaling that those areas weren't ready for Sanders' brand of socialism.
Hillary had the last say, though. After winning her party's nomination, she won the state and its electoral votes from Donald Trump by winning Colorado's popular vote by 5 percentage points.
In the winner-take-all electoral vote battle, Hillary's margin of victory in Colorado was almost 137,000 votes over Trump. You can toss county vote total numbers around until you're dizzy, but it's notable that Boulder County went for Hillary over Trump by a 90,000-vote margin, approximately two-thirds of her total state margin.
Bernie, on the other hand, nearly doubled up Hillary in Boulder County in the primary.
What will it take for President Trump to take Colorado in the general election? A 5-point swing, for sure. Low Democrat voter turnout, if the enthusiasm for the Democrat candidate isn't strong wouldn't hurt.
The easiest path for Trump to win Colorado, though, would be if Sanders doesn't win his party's nomination and the so-called "Bernie Bros" stay home on election day.
One county President Trump doesn't have to worry much about is Montrose County. He won it with an over 2-to-1 vote total in 2016, and that spread is unlikely to go south for Trump in November.
Last week a reader sent me a note asking for clarification on one of my numbers. And for good reason.
To correct things, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, in 2019 Colorado had 1.9 percent of the nation's homeless population, while California had 23.55 percent of the nation's homeless population. A stark comparison any way you look at it.
Alan Todd is a 35-year newspaper veteran who lives in Ouray County. He can be reached at alanrosstodd5@yahoo.com.
