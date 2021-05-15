Two weeks ago, I offered an early glimpse into the life of Ridgway in the form of a letter written by John C. Bachelder to his brother Millard and sister Lida in 1891. That letter, and the one below, was provided to the late Roger Henn of Ouray by the family of John Bachelder.
Bachelder had been a conductor with the Kalamazoo and South Haven, Michigan, and struck out on his own for the Colorado frontier, landing in Ridgway. The following is the second of those letters:
Ridgway
July 26, 1891
Dear Brother Millard,
I received your welcome letter today and I had begun to think you did not get my letter. I have been so busy I hardly get time to write.
I am on a freight run. It leaves at 5:25 a.m. and sometimes we get back at 7 p.m., but oftener at 10 p.m.
We have from eight-15 cars of ore everyday for it is a rich mining county here. I have seen more cattle since I came here than I ever saw in my life. The cowboys have been getting them together from all over the mountains to brand the calves. Each one who owns stock have (a) private mark that is put on with a branding iron when it is red hot, and the mark never comes off. After they get through branding they turn them loose and pay no more attention to them ‘til fall.
They wander around over the mountains and when they want them next fall some of them may be in some other state, but the mark will hold if they were found in Texas. There is lots of sheep raised here and in New Mexico. We are only 45 miles from the line. There is one tribe of Indians who have over 20,000 but they are of an inferior kind and the wool does not bring very much. The same with the cattle — they inbreed so there is not much to them. There is no hogs here — only what is shipped from the East.
There is some very nice horses here. I saw this morning 12 deer all in a bunch. Have seen several bear and mountain lions, also wolves, but did not have any gun.
I do not think I shall stay here very long for it is going to be a very hard place in the winter. The rainy season has set in and it will rain for the next month and then commence to snow.
I can see snow and ice any time I look at the mountains — and you can’t look without seeing them. I could stand it here if I could have a decent place to sleep and a square meal once in a while, but I don’t have either. I have not seen a person I knew since I left Denver and it gets mighty lonesome. I have lost 20 pounds since I came here. We do not have any decent meals here …
I want to stay here and earn enough so when I come back and if I do not happen to get work, that I won’t have to go to the poorhouse. If it was not for that I would not stay here, but wages are good $75 for braking and $110 for running a train. But it costs very high to live, from $8-$10 a week and you have to furnish your own bed and that is 75 cents a night. I do not have to pay anything for a bed for we sleep in the way car and my bed is a bunk … I sleep cold lots of nights, common blankets cost $8 per pair — I have not had my underclothes off to sleep since I left Denver and I have not seen a sheet since I came here.
There are lots of idle men here tramping from one place to another. They all carry their blankets and when night comes build a fire and lay down by the side of it. You can see on the sides of the mountains dozens of fires any night. All the men here go armed — a belt full of shells and two revolvers in the belt — also a Winchester rifle strapped to their saddles and when they get on a tear, look out!
By the way, I have not taken a drink of anything since I came here. I have no use for it …
Yours,
J.C. Bachelder
Alan Todd is a 35-year newspaper veteran who lives in Ouray County. He can be reached at alanrosstodd5@yahoo.com
