There is much discussion and consternation going on in Ouray County over marijuana grow operations. The county commissioners are deliberating, as usual, to the point that you’d think they were almost elected to make a decision.
Almost.
The biggest impact a grow operation has, according to the amount of ink and online discussion, is the smell.
Neighbors near and not-so near have complained about the commissioners’ lack of sensitivity regarding the smell until their pleas almost seem to fall on deaf noses at the county.
Some residents who live near grow facilities in the county, according to reports in the Ouray County Plaindealer, have complained about health-related issues due to the smell, all the while the county, which proposes a setback from neighboring housing at only 1,000 feet, says it is short staffed and can’t immediately respond to odoriferous complaints.
And, by the time someone, if anyone, arrives to investigate a complaint, it can be days, and winds shift, and odors waft elsewhere.
Recently, a homeowner who has complained of the odor from a grow facility near his house told the county commissioners that the smell, for some reason, is at its worst between 4 — 7 a.m. He asked the commissioners to send someone between those hours to smell for themselves.
Several minutes of looking around the room by commissioners and county staff to see who wanted to get up early passed, leading the county commissioners to declare that no one was available during those hours.
Who says they can’t make a decision when the moment calls for one?
•••
The City of Ouray has an agreement with a private land owner to purchase a small tract, according to a Plaindealer report, which the city envisions erecting six apartments upon. The land owner, who has been in agreement with the city on the property for a purchase option since 2008, told council that another party wants to purchase the land, prompting the city to have to either move on the purchase or just move on.
A few councilors were all for this, and suggested exploring purchasing even more property from the land owner!
The city agreed to get an appraisal for the property, a necessary step to determine whether or not it will purchase the tract. This, of course, is all in the name of the city doing what it can to supply affordable housing.
Meanwhile, in the middle of negotiating a vote on this action, and listening to two councilors oppose the city’s entrance into the builder/landlord business, the mayor asked if they could discuss, you know, a plan for affordable housing.
The mayor said he didn’t know how many units the city would ultimately need to build, and determining that might be a good first step.
One councilor, who opposes the purchase, asked if the city could define an outcome before proceeding to purchase property.
But the council decided to get an appraisal because you can’t have at least one unit under your belt without the property on which to build it.
The land owner told the Plaindealer he was kind of shocked the council decided to move forward with the first stage of the purchase. He said the city was moving forward because it was just afraid to lose what they never had.
•••
The Crystal Palace dance hall was located in Lake City’s red light district in the late 1800s. The district, known as Hell’s Acres, was located on the south end of Bluff Street, close to Henson Creek.
One night in June 1896, Lewis Estep and Frank McDonald were standing in the door of the Crystal Palace when Jessi Landers, a working lady of the evening, walked across the street toward the two and started shooting.
The first shot missed the intended target, which was McDonald, and hit Estep back of the left ear, killing him instantly.
McDonald, not one for aiding the wounded, ran. Landers squeezed off two more shots, but neither were true and McDonald got away.
Landers, distraught, turned the gun on herself, sending a bullet into her left side. She survived, and was sentenced to five years for manslaughter.
McDonald and Landers knew each other from their days in Salida, and when McDonald moved over to Lake City, Landers followed, there seemingly being work enough for the two of them in their chosen professions.
In Salida, a quarrel between the two was well-known about town. McDonald, who was said to have been well-liked, was often cautioned for his “too free indulgence in sporting life,” as the Salida Mail put it.
Estep, who was literally an innocent bystander, got the raw end of the relationship gone awry.
Sources: Ouray County Plaindealer, August 11 and 18, 2022; The Salida Mail, June 16 and 30, 1896; The Aspen Times, June 13, 1896.
Alan Todd is a 35-year newspaper veteran and board member of the Ouray County Historical Society. He lives in Ouray County and can be reached at alanrosstodd5@yahoo.com.