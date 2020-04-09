Opinion: NRA joins Colorado anti-wolf fray

The Colorado residents who would really rather not have wolves introduced into the San Juan Mountains have been at a disadvantage in trying to stop the Colorado reintroduction.
Millions have been funneled into the state from the pro-wolf crowd as well as entities like Defenders of Wildlife, Sierra Club and the Gates Foundation. Meanwhile, the Wool Growers, cattle ranchers and affected municipalities have struggled to finance their campaign against the pro-wolf juggernaut.
But now, the National Rifle Association (NRA) and its Institute for Legislative Action have come out against the reintroduction. In faraway Fairfax, Virginia, where the NRA headquarters are, the Colorado Stop The Wolf Coalition announced that the NRA and its 5 million members would be joining the fight along with sportsmen, ranchers, farmers and rural residents of the state, in a concerted effort to stop the potential planting of 50 wolves in the San Juan Mountains.
In a release on April 1, the non-profit Colorado Stop the Wolf Coalition announced the latest indications that national pro-hunting groups are fully engaging in Colorado’s fight to oppose the introduction of wolves.
“Fighting for the rights of hunters and every law-abiding citizen is what we are about. That’s why we’re proud to team with the Colorado Coalition to get the facts out about how forcing wolves on the public is such a bad idea,” said Erica Tergeson, director of hunting policy, NRA-ILA.
Over the past year, organizations like the Wool Growers, whose stake is huge in this fight, have been spending their own money, leveraging their lives to get some kind of edge. But, when the petition campaign by the Rocky Mountain Wolf Action Fund garnered sufficient signatures to be placed on the 2020 State ballot, the war went hot. Big guns (pardon the pun) were needed.
Seasoned by many brutal campaigns, the NRA brings a massive ground swell of support for the Colorado Coalition. It also brings marketing savvy and experience against organizations like the Rocky Mountain Wolf Fund (RMWAF) and its henchmen.
“With NRA-ILA on board, we are more encouraged than ever that once folks understand the issue fully, they will learn the facts about why forcing wolves in Colorado is not only bad for our people, pets, livestock, and wildlife, but also bad for the wolves themselves,” concluded Denny Behrens, co-chair of Colorado Stop the Wolf Coalition, a 501(c)(4) non-profit organization.
The Coalition and the NRA are joined also by opposition from the governing boards of 39 of Colorado’s 64 counties. The Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) passed a resolution opposed to wolf reintroduction in 2016. Then-Gov. John Hickenlooper also joined several other western state leaders in issuing a letter opposing the wolf plan.
Most observers see the fight as urban versus rural populations of the state. While the RMWF has stated on a number of occasions that support for their project is high statewide, opinion surveys in Montrose County show heavily against the wolf plan.
Further muddying the waters for the pro-wolf side is the fact that there are already wolves in Colorado. A number of animals have migrated into the state from the north and established a presence in the northern regions of Colorado. This has led some in the wildlife management community to issue the stance that we don’t need a reintroduction of wolves because they are already here.
Equivocation is the method used to answer that question. Joanna Lambert, professor at UC Boulder and science advisor to the RMWAP, said, “Wolves have been appearing on and off for decades, what is really at issue is whether this pack of six animals can ultimately establish a functional breeding population.” Other biologists also agree that the wolves have come and gone, but the fact that they have never really established a “functional breeding population” raíces the question of whether they’re suited for the habitat in Colorado.
“All of the other wolves that have come down here, and have been seen, ultimately perished or disappeared without a trace,” said Rob Edward, president of the RMWAF. In Edward’s mind, the history of wolves in Colorado is irrelevant. He says reintroduction is the only way that we will see a sustainable population developed in the western part of Colorado in our lifetime.”
Edwards said he doesn’t think the pack up north will persuade anyone to vote against the initiative.
“I think it should persuade people to oppose the initiative,” said Blake Henning, chief conservation officer for the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. “We certainly are.”
Henning believes wolves are already moving here on their own and it would be a lot cheaper if Colorado didn’t administer a forced reintroduction.
Wolf reintroduction is not an inexpensive matter. Under the terms of the initiative, the state will have to not only manage the pack, it will have to compensate livestock producers who lose animals. In states like Arizona and New Mexico, where the gray wolves were introduced years ago, the taxpayers are footing the bill for livestock kills. Arizona has spent about $8 million managing the wolf intro in eastern Arizona. In 2019, New Mexico had to compensate livestock owners for more than 100 kills in the first half of the year.
