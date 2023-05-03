Good day, Montrose.
No AI (artificial intelligence) in today’s notes.
••••••
• 1. Butter Side Up……National Nurses Week is May 6-12. The Notebook has spent a minute or two in the company of a nurse in the last 20 years or so. They often know more about you and what’s going on with remedy than the folks who have advanced paperwork hanging on the wall.
There’s a local event where nursing can be celebrated.
This year’s theme: PTSD. (• Professional • Tough. • Skilled. • Dedicated.)
The Nurse’s Day party in Montrose will be from 4 to 8 p.m. on May 10. Food, drink, prizes. It’ll be at the Canyon Creek B&B, 820 east Main.
If you want to see humanity up close, talk to a nurse.
• 2. Butter Side Up……HopeWest hospice is serving 15 to 20 more patients this year as in 2022. Reasons: need, trust, dignity. In March, HW had its annual gala at the Montrose Pavilion which raised $143,300, the highest amount since the galas began 23 years ago. Last year’s funding enabled HopeWest to serve 115 children and 137 adults in extensive bereavement programs. HW’s three different palliative care programs are customized to individual needs. (Note of disclosure: I’m on the local HopeWest advisory board.) Trained, experienced registered nurses and other healthcare professionals and hundreds of volunteers make the HW ministry purposeful. Good stuff, this.
• 3. Butter Side Up……the Montrose Giving Club raised $12,400 Monday night, May 1, for the Lighthouse Shelter, a facility that addresses the homeless needs in Montrose. Lighthouse Shelter was formed in 2016 to transfer homeless people to a warm shelter, the former Brown Center building. Shepherd’s Hand provides food.
Some 101 women attended Monday night’s fundraiser where nonprofits present for financial support. The Giving Club began in 2017 and has raised more than $315,000 for local nonprofits.
••••••
Witz End……One of the great mysteries – besides airline seat pricing and the last 30 minutes of the movie “Apocalypse Now” – is: where does Big Pharma come up with all these names for new products? The Notebook is confronted daily on cable and broadcast programming for medicines that provide a grim tour through the medicine cabinet. It’s hard to keep up with all the potions. A physician pal confirms that he, too, wonders how all the names are developed.
Likely those names are work-shopped and focus-grouped to the nth degree. Of what you can be sure: fewer vowels in the name, but more Z’s, X’s, and Q’s. Some of the side effects from all these prescriptions are as appealing as a breakfast of cold carrots. (The perineum, who knew?)
Now take Preparation H, for example. You know going in, from word of mouth and television, what the primary use is and where. The Notebook was reading the other day how Preparation H is used by men to tighten skin under their eyes, removing unsightly bags.
Bodybuilders, and I have no direct experience with this, use the stuff to enhance muscle tone, bring out the quads and six packs. Scholarship pageant contestants use it for last-minute touch-ups, I’m told.
All kinds of uses for the mighty H: eyes, muscles, beauty. Could Madison Avenue put it into the kitchen? A salad dressing? A dessert topping?
••••••
I See By the Paper……
• House GOP’er George Santos has announced plans to run for another term. Should he win, the former Nobel Prize recipient will be the first Member of Congress who has walked on the moon.
• Solar-powered clothes dryers are here. Big stuff, cutting edge, the latest technology. (Mother used to call it the “clothes line.”)
••••••
• State bird: lark bunting
• State flower: Columbine
• State songs: “Where the Columbines Grow, by A.J. Flynn, 1915; “Rocky Mountain High,” by John Denver, 2007
• State symbol: The orange traffic cone.