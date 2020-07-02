OPINION: Observations on the passing parade, a 500-year drought in the southwestern United States

Good, bad or ugly, here are some thoughts and observations in my tickler files:
It has been said that the Southwestern U.S. is in a 500-year drought. If it has been drought dry for that long, maybe we are not in a drought. Maybe it is just the climate we live in and we will just have to make do.
Every single farm and ranch in Montrose County, profitable or not, is an asset to this community. Remove one and everybody feels it.
One of these days I am going to stop at the farm on Colorado 348 and visit with the farmer who grows hops and has an ancient seagoing boat, very ark like, in the side yard. There has to be a story there.
Anybody who doesn’t think agriculture is a gift that keeps on giving does not know that the Cobble Creek Golf Course owes at least part of its greenness to the Collins Cattle Feeding operation which contributed years of soil conditioning to the land on which the course grows.
I am convinced that Smokey Bear was a left leaning enviro. By preventing all those fires, he allowed the forests to become tinder-filled time bombs. We have bigger, hotter fires now because we didn’t have smaller ones then.
It is beyond me how our legislators, Rep. Marc Catlin and Sen. Don Coram, can remain sane and positive after spending four or five months every year tilting at Democrat windmills over at the capital. That La Mancha guy would have ridden off into the sunset, talking to himself.
The intensity of the drive to move more Western Slope water to urbanites everywhere but here, reminds me very much of the Owens Valley water wars in southern California a century ago. Search “Chinatown” on your smart TV. Check your ammo stock.
That foal that was born a week or so back over on Woodgate, just south of Odell, is the best looking paint pony that I have seen in a long time. Last Sunday, people with cameras and cell phones were three deep, indicating a need for him or her (I didn’t look to see which) to get an agent.
We’re seeing some early tassels on corn in different parts of the county. We are going to have Olathe Sweet sweet corn, but no corn festival. That, IMHO, is an egregious error in judgement. Next thing you know they’ll be toppling Jolly Green Giant statues.
It occurred to me the other day that those of us who attended the Shavano Valley Conservation District banquet in March, we attended the last public, in-person event in the county. I am glad that I was there. And we are all still farming.
Driving around the Uncompahgre Valley this week, I saw exactly two fields of hemp; last year they were everywhere. One fellow, we know, who was a big hemp promoter, is now growing berries on a small plot that he salvaged from his hemp failure problems.
Last week, I sat through almost three hours of Zoom conferencing with the hemp team from the Colorado Department of Agriculture. They have been working on something called champ, which is the new hemp plan for Colorado, which they submitted to the USDA for approval. Apparently, it seems that the consensus is that hemp is still a dangerous drug. So there’s that.
Everyone who participated in the Zoom program appeared to be fully dressed, which as video conferencing goes, is a good thing. But as a TV news reader myself, many years ago, being fully dressed really only applied to the upper torso and head. The rest was always in question.
I have a new hero, with whom I will talk today. Ed Lehrburger is a “dissenting” member of the CDA board of advisors who developed the CHAMP program. Ed thinks the whole THC rating system is bunk and that we really need to separate the hemp industry from the marijuana business once and for all. Stay tuned. The boat will rock.
The Uncompahgre River is a mere trickle as the river runs, well bumbles, through Olathe. Most of the river has been diverted to the fields, just south of town and at another gate just north of Montrose. It is a stark reminder of the way things were every summer before the Gunnison tunnel opened 110 years ago.
I feel like I should say something about wolves before I conclude. But I was always told that if I couldn’t say something nice, then don’t say anything at all. That makes it very difficult, because there is nothing nice to say about a plan that puts more disease-ridden, apex predators amongst livestock, vacationing children and family pets, just because someone thinks, incorrectly, that our world is incomplete without them. (Did I do good, mom?)
