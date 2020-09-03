The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the drug war guys, have removed CBD oil from the Schedule I Controlled Substance list. That’s a nice start. But keeping it on their list, even as a Schedule V drug, means you have to have a doctor’s prescription to use it or even possess it. In Colorado, that means you can use full blown marijuana before you can use a substance that has 0.1% or less THC. That’s a head-scratcher. And the drug war rages on.
Sen. Gardner pens letter to Sonny Perdue
Sen. Cory Gardner has sent a letter to USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue asking him to stop short of putting the full U.S. Domestic Hemp Production Program Interim Final Rule (IFR) in the 2018 Farm Bill into force. Gardener said, “As currently drafted, the IFR threatens the industrial hemp industry’s potential for Colorado’s farmers and seriously undermines this growing industry.” Gardner is right. The USDA is still bent on regulating the revival of the US hemp industry right out of existence. CBD be damned, even without it, hemp is a viable, useful and profitable crop grown all over the world. The USDA, just like the FDA, is still thinking drug war instead of agriculture.
The Colorado Department of Agriculture isn’t far behind the feds
There is still a lot of thinking that has to do with marijuana and not hemp. In fact, the CDA recently, in an ill-advised decision, awarded the contract to develop the Hemp Center of Excellence to an entity called the Marijuana Policy Group. The department has received plenty of disapproving mail over this debacle. And yet, they stumble on, oblivious. The hemp business needs itself divorced completely from anything marijuana. Industrial hemp, CBD, CBN are not marijuana; they do not make anybody high. Marrying the Colorado hemp industry to a marijuana policy group makes one wonder what the real agenda is at the CDA. It is certainly not advocating for the ag industry in our state.
I agree with Chuck Schumer, sort of
New York Sen. Charles Schumer earlier this month asked for a delayed implementation of the 2018 Farm Bill, noting that it would save money for farmers and producers at a time when they are under financial stress amid the current economic crisis brought on by COVID-19. I’m not sure about the COVID thing, but the hemp situation certainly warrants it.
The mountains look better with snow on them
What a great way to start September. The forecasters were right on the money with the prediction of snow on the peaks last night. And, that rain didn’t hurt either. The Farmers’ Almanac has a pretty good record over the years and they are all in for a snowy, cold winter. Works for me. Just gives us a chance to get the onions and the beans in.
The lakes are not that dry
I saw one of those fake catastrophe pictures the other day, showing part of a dry lakebed. The story was alleging that Blue Mesa was drying up. So, I looked up the elevation numbers. The pool is 62.89% full, it is 37-feet below full pool. There is an inflow, which was enhanced by the storms over the past few days. We are still more than 25-feet above 2018 on the same date.
What or who started all those fires? Looking at the fire incident map for the western U.S., there were 81 large fires active, primarily in Colorado, California, Arizona and Oregon as of Tuesday afternoon. There were four new fires Tuesday. So, fit me with a tin foil hat if you will, but, given what has been going on with rioters burning cities, who is to say that some of the malcontents were also responsible for the wildfires. I am reasonably certain that I am not the only one who has entertained that thought.
One more thing
Next week, I’ll have the thoughts of Delta County ranchers Hugh Sanburg and Robbie LeValley on the Beef Checkoff budget for next year. Sanburg is on the national board of the Beef Checkoff Program and LeValley is on the Colorado board. They are two of the 20 folks who will be sequestered in mid-September to make the decisions on the spending of the Beef Checkoff funds for the next marketing season. We’re dealing with $40 million. You know, going in, that no matter what they achieve, there will be cat calls and discontent from the detractors of one of the best marketing programs ever.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.