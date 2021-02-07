All three of these subjects have something in common. They’re all connected by, what I will call lazy science.
The forests are old. Regardless of what the powers to be say, it’s so. The modern day foresters all blame the drought, fire, insects and most of all, climate change for the state of the forests.
The environmental groups which includes Western Watershed; Center for Biological Diversity, and many others say the same thing. Climate change is the culprit for all natural resource problems. This is lazy science and does not consider history.
When Louisiana-Pacific moved into Colorado in the 1980s to harvest aspen, the aspen stands in Colorado were in the 80- 90-year range or older. This was documented.
Aspen were at their peak of their lifespan then and have only gotten older since or died out, leaving decanant stands in many places. They have failed to rejuvenate, while the harvested areas have re-sprouted and produced thick, healthy stands. The professionals have labeled the die off of aspen to aspen decline, when in fact it’s just old age. The excuse of climate change being the problem is just “lazy science.”
The Engleman spruce-subapline forests ravaged by insects and leaving brown, dead trees is not a product of drought or climate change has much as just old age. Tree ring counts in the Gunnison, Rio Grande, White River and many wilderness areas confirm this. Many of these trees are more than 250 years old. This makes them way past their prime and susceptible to all of the stresses. Much of the piñon-juniper forests are in the same boat. Some pinyon trees in the Mesa Verde area are more than 500 years old. Old age makes them susceptible to insects and drought stress.
So how has all of this come about? The radical environmental groups did their part. Their lawsuits wanted the forests to be “left alone” and they won in the courts. Western Watersheds being one of these groups opposing logging of the forests is funded by self-promoting lawyers.
So how is this “ leave it alone” stance working out? Only one large-scale timber mill is still in business in Colorado. When things get old, nature takes over good or bad. I’ll let you be the judge.
But hold on here, the Forest Service doesn’t get a free ride. Good science should have won in the courts. Many of our professionals in the resource fields would rather sit in an air conditioned office and work on a computer than get out in the field and do the hard science. Lazy science can’t be blamed on climate change.
The other issue I have is the forest engineers. They build freeways into the forest to extract timber when small nondescript roads would be sufficient. I understand government rules and regulations better than most but, this is a big waste of funds and makes the case for no logging at all.
Now to the sage-grouse issue. Western Watershed and others including some wildlife biologists have for years made a case against livestock grazing. They believe it is one of the main causes of the decline of the Gunnison sage-grouse. If that’s the case, it won’t hold water. If livestock grazing is the culprit, the sage-grouse would have gone extinct years ago. You see, the rangelands of western Colorado have improved immensely from the ravages of overgrazing at the turn of the 20th century and the 1920s and 30s, when sage-grouse were abundant all over western Colorado. Today, the rangelands are in the best shape they have ever been in. How do I know this? I was part of a group of range ecologists and soil scientists that for decades was under contract by the US Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, National Park Service and counties to identify, measure, compare, map and understand the forests and rangelands of western Colorado. This included some of the most remote areas from the cold deserts to the alpine tundras.
This exposure gave me a very good perspective on the state of Colorado’s rangelands.
But not all is well and I will tell you why. Many range improvements are aimed at the uplands when it’s the draws and drainages that need the work. In the mid-elevation sites it’s the big sagebrush that’s been taking over the draws and drainages.
You see, sagebrush has a massive taproot and many lateral roots that can literally dry up these waterways. This wet meadow component is the one that is missing for the sage-grouse.
A good example of this is happening in western Eagle County. The BLM is doing a big range improvement project targeting big sagebrush on the uplands, but nothing in the drainages. Colorado Parks and Wildlife needs to quit listening to the same old tired voices about livestock grazing and start listening to new and innovative thoughts. Move away from the lazy science.
Now to Lake Powell. What does it have to do with forests and sage-grouse. Lake Powell is a huge storage facility on the Colorado River, but it’s way down the watershed.
One important ecological concept is that water should be stored high in the watershed. As the forests age they thicken up and this concept causes the understory vegetation to decline. There is less vegetation and organic matter to help hold and retain the moisture that falls as snow and rain. It will run off quickly runoff instead of soaking in and being released in a slow and deliberate way. The natural reservoir is not there.
The rangelands act in the same way. When the big sagebrush takes over the draws and drainages it has the ability to keep ground cover such as grasses and forbs from absorbing the moisture from snow and rainfall into the soil and releasing this moisture slowly over time. Correcting and understanding this ecological concept would certainly improve not only the forests and rangelands, including the sage-grouse, but the filling of Lake Powell.
John E. Murray is a retired rangeland ecologist who worked for 30 years for the Natural Resources Conservation Service.
