The website for a Colorado news history geek like me, coloradohistoricnewspapers.org, a service of the Colorado State Library, frequently adds new titles to its online cache of periodicals.
There are thousands of newspapers and newsletters on the site, all searchable by county, title, keyword and date, and yet there are probably thousands more that could be on the site that aren’t.
For instance, about five years ago I obtained the only known copy of a newspaper entitled the Ridgway Reporter, printed for a few years around 1917. I gave the paper to the Ouray County Historical Society. In order to have it put into the CSL website, it costs money.
The OCHS has many periodicals which are suited for this website, as do many other collectors, organizations and libraries across the state.
Not all recently added titles are riveting reads. The Sky High Digest was just added. You can now search 55 issues between 1965 and 1971 of the Colorado Grain Feeders Association newsletter.
You can now also search 29 issues of Through the Leaves, from 1917-1919. This was a monthly publication by The Great Western Sugar Company in Longmont, and was mailed to all its growers free, and to others for 10 cents an issue. It is full of A-Z advice ranging from irrigation to tractors and meteorological reports.
Of interest to a newspaper guy like me, though, are additions such as the single, and only issue of The Colorado City Journal. It’s the four-page November 28, 1861 issue of this El Paso County publication. It was mostly full of national and international news, with very little local advertising. In it contains an article on some laws passed by Colorado’s first session of its Territorial Legislature. Colorado was still finding its way, being years away from becoming the Centennial State.
Mundane, geeky, interesting and rare, this collection holds much of the history of this state. It’s also a terrific tool for genealogy research.
The candidates vying for two Ouray City Council spots and the mayoral spot in Ouray are all set.
Mayor Greg Nelson will square off against Ouray City Councilor Ethan Funk in a two-way race for mayor.
The top two vote-getters among six vying for council seats will prevail. All newcomers to the fray, they include Aliyah Field, Heidi Forbes, Tamara Gulde, Jason Perkins, Josh Smith and Heather Toth.
Perkins and Forbes have aligned themselves with Mayor Nelson, in somewhat of a “ticket,” promising to keep moving Ouray Forward.
Traveling south to Durango and all points beyond? You better start planning an alternate route instead of the cliffhanger of a drive along the Million Dollar Highway. That’s because San Miguel Power Company, in its third attempt, finally received permission from Colorado Department of Transportation to shut down the highway for two weeks just south of Ouray.
The power company is doing work to remove vegetation and trees in order to rebuild the backup power line into Ouray.
The closures, according to SMPA’s website, will be from Sept. 13-17 and 20-24, from 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m., and from 1 p.m.-5:30 p.m., with the exception of Sept. 17 when the highway will reopen at 4 p.m.
As we mark 20 years since the 9/11 attacks, its sometimes difficult to remember how life was before our nation and lives changed that day.
On Dec. 7, 1941, our nation suffered another attack at Pearl Harbor. The Dec. 4, 1941 issue of The Steamboat Pilot offers a glimpse of Pearl Harbor before the attack, as a local boy, Wilber Bristol wrote home to the newspaper, just days away from his and the nation’s lives changing:
“Dear Folks:
I guess you have heard about my going to aviation school in San Diego, Calif., then coming aboard the aircraft carrier, Lexington in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.
I am not in a squadron as yet so do not fly any. As soon as I make my next rate I expect to a chance to transfer.
During our first trip out here we came aboard a destroyer. They are the smallest fighting ships made, and really roll in a heavy sea. Oh, boy, did I really get sea sick?
It really seemed nice getting aboard the Lexington. It is one of the biggest ships in the navy and seemed almost like a small town, with barber shops, store rooms, cafes and everything.
We were really in a storm once when returning from Hawaii to the states. The wind was blowing 70 miles per hour across the flight deck. A few things washed overboard, the waves were so big, and finally even one man went over. We never saw him again. A couple of destroyers were acting as escort for us.
For the most part the weather is almost perfect here, as it never gets too cool nor is it ever too warm. The navy sponsors different trips to keep us occupied. Some of them are around the island trips, hikes, beer parties and two-day trips to the beach. In fact we are going on a party to the beach the day after tomorrow. Of course I go to everything that comes along.”
Alan Todd is a 35-year newspaper veteran who lives in Ouray County. He can be reached at alanrosstodd5@yahoo.com.
