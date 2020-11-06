In a recent piece I wrote about Rotary clubs, I explained “Why Rotary” to give you an idea about why we participate in Rotary. In honor of Montrose Rotary’s upcoming 100-year anniversary in April 2021, I would like to give you a peek into what our Rotary history is.
In 1905, a group of Chicago businessmen got together to support each other, and to engage in activities to help their communities. The meetings rotated among the different businessmen’s offices, thus the term Rotary Club. A Chicago Rotarian named Montague Bear designed a wheel logo to represent “motion and progress” and in 1923 a standardized wheel logo became our official symbol. The official Object of Rotary is “to encourage and foster the ideal of service as a basis of worthy enterprise”.
This gave us our current motto of “Service Above Self” since it best explains the philosophy of unselfish volunteer service. We also have our “4 Way Test” It was created in 1932 by Herbert Taylor when he was asked to take over a Chicago aluminum cookware company. The company had a history of cutting corners and exaggerating the virtues of their products, followed by poor customer service. With the company on the verge of bankruptcy, Herbert Taylor came up with a test that he wanted all his staff to implement before doing any business: 1. Is it the TRUTH? 2. Is it FAIR to all concerned? 3. Will it build GOODWILL and BETTER FRIENDSHIPS? 4. Will it be BENEFICIAL to all concerned?
This code of conduct was crucial to his company surviving and was adopted by Rotary in 1943.
The Montrose Rotary Club was founded in 1921 and over the next year , we will be giving you a series of articles explaining how Rotary impacted the Montrose area.
The following is from a history of the club written in 1982 by Harry Thornton:
The Montrose Rotary Club was organized and chartered April 21, 1921. Their first meeting was held in the Masonic Temple with a large attendance from the sponsoring Grand Junction, Colorado, Club. Charles J. Moynihan was the first President. There were 32 members when the charter was received. After the first meeting all in attendance paraded down Main Street in Montrose singing a song about a Little Prairie Flower. It was quite a sight.
For the first twenty years, the club was rather exclusive. Only senior members of any business or profession could be invited to membership. Rotary International did not permit elected officials to belong to Rotary, but the Montrose Club, with a special charter, was permitted to choose anyone they thought worthy of becoming a member.
This permitted the club to have one judge, the postmaster, county clerk, etc. The membership was held as closely as possible to 40 members. The club met in a small room in the basement of the old Congregational Church. The meals were served by the Ladies Union of the church.
Even though the club was small, it was always very lively. Every program had either instrumental or vocal performers, as well as an interesting speaker. The highlight of each weekly meeting was the presentation of the birthday rose.
About each six weeks they would have a Ladies Night. Once each year the highlight of the club, and the premier social event for Montrose, was the annual Spring Party. A committee would start making arrangements for the party six weeks in advance to plan the type of party the president desired. Even in those early days fairly large sums of money were allocated for decorations, professional entertainers, and a big dance band from Denver or Pueblo. The party was always a huge success.
I hope you have enjoyed this look into the history of Rotary and I look forward to sharing more of our history over the next year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.