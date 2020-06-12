Our beleaguered sheriff, Lance FitzGerald, who is fighting DUI charges stemming from an arrest made by his own deputy last November, faces an uphill battle to retain his elected post.
A bipartisan effort to get a recall question on a ballot was successful, and now an election for the Ouray County Sheriff post will take place among three candidates. FitzGerald, Justin Perry and Ouray County Undersheriff Ted Wolfe are vying for the position. FitzGerald is running against himself, as the question of whether to recall him or not is put before voters. If the answer is yes, Perry and Wolfe want the seat.
FitzGerald, if you weren’t keeping up, was out on the town with his girlfriend last November, when one thing led to another and FitzGerald, the top cop for the county, called one of his deputies to report that his girlfriend had punched him in the face.
When the deputy arrived at FitzGerald’s house, he was arrested when his girlfriend told the deputy that FitzGerald had been driving.
The girlfriend was arrested for alleged assault and domestic violence, and while the deputy was driving her to the gray bar motel in Montrose, he called Undersheriff Wolfe and asked what to do about their boss.
Wolfe had the deputy transfer the girlfriend to another law enforcement person to continue her free ride to Montrose. Meanwhile, the deputy returned to FitzGerald’s house and asked him to take a breath test.
FitzGerald refused.
Yet, on the trip to Montrose, he evidently gathered his courage and resolve and agreed to take the test.
Wrong answer: he was nearly twice the legal limit.
Another incident several months later, unearthed by the Ouray County Plaindealer, once again involving his girlfriend and drinking, this time at a convention of Colorado sheriffs being held on the Front Range, was the final straw for voters in Ouray County.
According to ballotpedia.org, the recall effort required 768 signatures from eligible Ouray County voters. The recall group collected 1,082.
That was unlike FitzGerald’s margin of victory in 2018 over his Republican opponent, Joel “BB” Burk. FitzGerald beat Burk by only 11 votes.
He’s not exactly what you would call the “people’s sheriff” to begin with.
This election will culminate on June 30.
It will be close, too, though many are guessing FitzGerald’s fate is a foregone conclusion.
First up on the ballot is FitzGerald’s recall question: “Shall Lance P. FitzGerald be recalled from office of the Ouray County Sheriff?”
If FitzGerald survives, the second vote, for either Wolfe or Perry to succeed FitzGerald is moot.
If voters do remove FitzGerald, the choice between Wolfe and Perry is a tough one. Both are well liked, and both have few detractors.
•••••••••••••••••
Yesterday was my last day working for the 2020 Census, unless they call me back for Phase II of the Constitutionally required decennial count.
I hope they do, because there have been some interesting days so far.
It started in our training as enumerators back in early March. That was when the boss of the boss of the boss came in and told us our badge allowed us access to any property, regardless of the number of “No Trespassing” signs out front.
A few in the group quit when hearing that they were required to trespass.
The rest of us just played it by ear.
If a house had a locked gate, signs warning of imminent death upon entering the property and such, we just affixed the questionnaire we were delivering to the gate or a tree and vamoosed as fast as possible.
But there was no training that prepared me for the time two women called the cops on me in Telluride because I was “spreading the coronavirus,” said the two women out for a walk in their yoga pants on a bright March day.
I talked my way out of that one by invoking the name of my Uncle Sam.
Another time, I was in a nook in Telluride – there are a ton of nooks because anywhere they can build a condo, they have – hanging a questionnaire on a doorknob and from behind me I hear, “What the fudge are you doing?”
But he didn’t say fudge.
He did scare the crap out of me, though.
I guess I scared him, too, because he told me he thought I was trying to jimmy the lock. I explained that if I could jimmy locks, I probably wouldn’t be working for the government.
But my best day of all was an assignment I got last week to deliver one questionnaire. That was it. Your efficient federal government sent me on a 200-mile round trip, to within 10 miles of the Utah border, to look for a green and white mobile home on a road that didn’t exist.
When I could get cell service, I thought I had it made in the shade, if there was any shade to be found out past Disappointment Valley. But when my GPS led me to the edge of a cliff, I knew why I was in for a challenge.
I was nearly four hours into it, using four-wheel drive some of the way, when I got another signal and decided to try Google Earth. I spotted a goat track of a road that looked like it went in the general vicinity of where I thought the trailer might be.
Clearly, from the landscape, I had taken a wrong turn and was on Mars. Fully expecting to run into the rover Curiosity, I twisted around in four-wheel drive in the middle of nowhere and all of the sudden, when I hadn’t seen a single structure for hours, there upon a rock ledge was a green and white mobile home.
The place was boarded up, and it looked like no one had been there in ages. But I left a questionnaire and headed back.
One house, eight hours and 200 miles.
Now you know why the government once spent $10,000 on a toilet seat.
Spare no expense for a job worth doing.
Alan Todd is a 35-year newspaper veteran who lives in Ouray County. He can be reached at alanrosstodd5@yahoo.com.
