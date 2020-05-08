There are many reasons why public meetings need to be held in public, and one glaring reason was on parade early this week during a Ouray City Council meeting.
During these “stay at home” and “safer at home” days, the council, like many public and private groups needing to gather, has been holding city council meetings via Zoom.
These video conference calls have been far better attended than regular in-person only, pre-COVID meetings. Regularly, over 100 attendees are listed on the calls, meaning attendance at city council meetings is approximately 25 percent of the vote total in the last city council election.
With all these people in attendance, you might assume that these meetings are the very definition of open meetings.
Wrong.
Clearly, earlier this week during discussion prior to a possible vote in which a decision on how to spend public money was to be made, city council members were seen on video receiving and responding to text messages related to the discussion. Some of them even made comments about the texts they were receiving.
When councilors have private conversations via text during a public meeting, and allow these private discussions to influence their decision-making, obviously this is against the spirit of the Colorado Sunshine Law.
Those discussions should be aired in public, and the 100 or so people in attendance deserve to know what is being said and deserve the opportunity to comment on the discussion, even if it is a member of the public texting only one councilor.
The council should publish the contents of those texts, including the names of those involved in the text conversations. At the very least, we have a right to know what was being discussed.
••••••••••
Local decision-making regarding policy related to the COVID-19 pandemic is not rooted in science, as was evident this week during a meeting of the Ouray County Board of County Commissioners.
The commissioners made the decision that short-term rentals, including hotels, can open on May 15. An interim stipulation attached to the opening is that any rooms rented must sit vacant for 24 hours before they can be occupied again.
This restriction is expected to be lifted by June 1.
First, I understand the intent here is to minimize the influx of visitors to Ouray County. More people from afar equals more chances to spread the virus.
But to enact that for only a few weeks is a head-scratcher.
May is typically a slow room rental month anyway. Last year, only 34 percent of all available hotel rooms were rented in Ouray. Contrast that to June (69 percent), July (84 percent), August (77 percent) and September (82 percent), and you can see that a slower influx of tourists naturally occurs in May anyway.
Is the BOCC trying to reduce room rentals in the interim to 17 percent, only to have that percentage climb dramatically in June? What is the rationale or science behind that?
This virus isn’t going anywhere. So by the logic of the BOCC, there should be at least two days left vacant between stays for every room rented during the summer months based on expected volume.
Surely, the logic behind the decision to leave rooms vacant for 24 hours can’t be grounded in allowing time for the virus to die. Anywhere you read about this virus, you’ll see that it can remain on surfaces for three, four, five or more days, depending on the surface. What good, then is a 24-hour vacancy going to make if cleaning practices aren’t thorough?
••••••••••
When I worked in the corporate world of newspapers for Cox Enterprises, the company owned about 17 dailies or so. The granddaddy of the portfolio was the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, a top-five newspaper market at the time.
There were times when our East Texas newspapers were doing fine, but the AJC was struggling, so we, along with other newspapers in our group, had to make financial adjustments to help compensate.
My boss said on more than one occasion that when Atlanta got a cold, we all got sick.
The local equivalent of that story is Telluride. When Telluride’s economy gets a cold, all economies in the San Juans get sick.
From Montrose to Dolores, people from all over the San Juan region depend on the summer and winter economies of Telluride. Look what happens to the Montrose airport on a normal year during the off-season – flights are cut back dramatically.
Look at the vehicle traffic going through Ridgway or over Lizard Head Pass in April, a slow month for Telluride, versus summer or winter months when Telluride has it going on.
Many of those affected work in the service sector of Telluride, which is the majority of jobs in that town.
So when it was announced that the 47th annual Telluride Bluegrass Festival was cancelled for this summer, that was a blow to not only Telluride but area economies, as well.
Just announced, to add to the pain, Telluride has cancelled its Fourth of July festivities.
I feel my fever rising.
••••••••••
From the “what we don’t need now” category: evacuations were planned and then cancelled for residents northeast of Durango as the 84 Fire, as it’s called, grew to 55 acres this week before it was stabilized.
I’d say that a major fire in the area is the last thing we need, but at this point you have to have a scorecard to keep track.
Alan Todd is a 35-year newspaper veteran who lives in Ouray County. He can be reached at alanrosstodd5@yahoo.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.