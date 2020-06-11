Four Front Range Democrats have their crosshairs on Colorado agriculture.
Representatives Emily Sirota and Matt Gray and senators Dominick Moreno and Chris Hansen have introduced HB20-1420, also known as the Tax Fairness Act. The act is a response to the massive budget problems that the COVID-19 pandemic created. It is supposed to spread the pain equally. But it is anything but fair for the farmers and ranchers (and other small businesses) in Colorado.
The move also comes late in the session, which ends this week. The quartet seems to be using the short time frame to justify a power play to push it through. While not lengthy, the bill does present a number of issues with which virtually every business in the state will take issue.
The so-called Tax Fairness Act lumps your family farm or ranch in with multinational companies like Apple and Google. The act decouples provisions from the federal tax code, by changing the rules for carrying losses forward. And, it eliminates the tax modification for qualifying capital gains.
One of the most damaging sections is the repeal of the exemption from state sales and use taxes for virtually everything that agriculture and mining purchases.
The bill is on a fast track and could be passed by the assembly by Friday. Gov. Jared Polis is expected to take any help that he can get after mishandling the state’s fiscal response to the pandemic. All of the state’s producer groups are urging voter contact with the Legislature.
Cattlemen’s Association President Janie Van Winkle said, “Ag. is one of the strongest drivers of our rural economy across Colorado. The legislature needs time to understand the impact of HB20-1420 on the agricultural community. Without time to gather that information, we won't know the negative impacts on Colorado’s rural economy as a whole. With less than a week in the session, there simply is not enough time to gather input and information. Rural voices from across Colorado cannot be heard in that short time frame.”
Van Winkle took exception to the idea of classifying small farms and ranches with big corporations.
“While some ag businesses deal in large amounts of capital, it does not always correlate directly to the wealth of an individual producer. This bill shouldn’t treat ag producers the same as large corporations like Google, Apple, etc.”
The Colorado Farm Bureau is urging its members to email and call all legislators, ASAP. The bureau’s website carries this message:
“This legislation has the potential to be devastating for agriculture and rural businesses. The bill would remove tax provisions in the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Security Act legislation that was passed by Congress specifically to help support businesses through the pandemic!! The bill could even cause farms and ranches who experience a cash loss to show a paper profit for tax purposes!”
To find your legislators go to leg.colorado.gov and click on “Find my Legislator.” You may also click on “Bills” and look for HB20-1420.
Montrose area producers Ernie Etchart and Kurt Sanburg lit up social media Tuesday afternoon, urging voters to call the capital.
Sanburg quoted a release by the Cattlemen’s Association: “This is urgent: CCA asks you to act now, by contacting your house representative and urging them to VOTE NO. Rural Colorado, farmers, and ranchers are already struggling. This bill will only set our communities back further from recovery. Agriculture of all sizes and variations will be impacted and action needs to take place, starting with you.”
I asked Sanburg what bothers him the most about the bill.
“Just government abuses, our liberal state government doesn't give a damn about agriculture in this state and would love to get rid of us. It's another example of how the government takes a little bit every time they get a chance and pretty soon you can’t make a living, let alone be competitive in the market.
Wool Growers Executive Director Bonnie Brown said she is very disappointed that bill sponsors are trying to force it through the legislative process with less than a week to go in the legislative session.
“There simply isn’t enough time to evaluate the far-reaching impacts of this bill. Agriculture is a primary driver of our state’s rural economy. Creating further economic hardship through legislation is a significant blow to agriculture, as our farmers and ranchers struggle to survive the market volatility created by the COVID-19 crisis,” she said.
Wool grower Etchart made his point this way: “This bill only will increase costs for food/fiber producers, making it more difficult to compete for market share. There are too many implications to fairly represent in only four days. That is all that’s left in this legislative session. To fast track and cram this bill down our throats is not fair representation. Contact your representative and urge them not to support this bill.”
