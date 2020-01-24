A business marketing transition is occurring in Ouray, similar in nature to one that occurred in Montrose in early 2019. The fates of the local Ouray Tourism Office and a possible chamber of commerce are up in the air as the city council tries to decide how much it's willing to fund tourism, and what goals it wants to impose in order to one day justify the expense.
Concurrently, a blasphemous idea is being floated to spend some or all of the traditional marketing money, raised through the city's Lodging Occupancy Tax, on infrastructure, with the thought of making the Ouray experience a better one for tourists. Blasphemous, indeed, because that's not the way it's always been done in Ouray.
And even though decisions have yet to be made, the last ones to realize OTO's tenuous, teetering position is OTO itself. To that organization, the funding it has always received is a foregone conclusion.
Meanwhile, a local business group called the Ouray Merchants Association has loosely formed, as 27 Ouray businesses presented a signed petition to the city council demanding it be more creative in its approach to tourism with a focus on crumbling infrastructure.
Read: fix the dang sidewalks, and then some.
In past years, the Ouray City Council blindly forked over financial support for this organization to run the visitor center and perform marketing for the city. Sure, there was an annual accounting by OTO in front of the council, with plenty of buzz words such as "shifting paradigms" and "scope creep" thrown in to obfuscate the details. And the then-council's questions and demands of financial reckoning were rudimentary, at best, meaning the council got answers on a level equal to its pale probing.
The OMA, however, has had enough of the status quo, and wants the kettle of annual money thrown at OTO to be spent in other ways. To OMA's advantage is the fact that four of the five council seats, including the mayor's position, turned over this past November. There's a new sheriff in Ouray, so to speak, and this council isn't buying the buzz word bull*#@!.
Ouray, in a sense, is mirroring what occurred in Montrose. In April 2019, the Montrose Chamber of Commerce shuttered its doors after 130 years of operation. It had moved to a membership-supported model in 2013 after the Montrose Association of Commerce and Tourism dissolved. Since that time, it had trouble keeping executive directors, members and talent.
Conversely, OTO, which used to be called the Ouray Chamber Resort Association, made the switch from a chamber, which is business member-centric, to a marketing outfit which is nebulous result-centric.
Now, neither city has a chamber, and Ouray is grappling with whether or not it wants to throw hundreds of thousands of dollars at marketing — much of it in the form of staff salaries — and if that approach really even moves the tourism needle discernibly.
Even with dropping the whole chamber model, Ouray can't figure out what to do with a whopping $420,000-plus that is earmarked annually for marketing and the visitor center.
The thing is, there is absolutely no empirical data to support the marketing efforts made by OTO, which is being considered for another three-year term to market the city.
Any way you slice it, the tourists are coming regardless of what you do. You could swing a dead cat that's clutching a paw-full of tourism brochures and hit a tourist who's already heading this direction.
The Dean Runyan Associates report, "Colorado Travel Impacts," is the standard bearer when it comes to reporting on tourism numbers and financial impacts in the state. In the 2019 report, Colorado visitor spending was shown to increase from $7.9 billion to $20 billion from 1996-2018. That's an increase of 153 percent. Ouray County increased 192 percent during that period, and Montrose County increased 222 percent.
In fact, every adjoining county — Hinsdale, Gunnison, San Miguel and San Juan, enjoyed similar increases during that 12-year period. There is no doubt these increases have been fueled year after year by the Colorado Tourism Office's $20 million marketing budget.
Meanwhile, in Ouray, no one in recent years on the city council, which is in charge of doling out the lodging tax to OTO, ever asked the chamber to "prove it" when it came to demonstrating a return on tax dollar investment.
Sure, as its defense, OTO pointed to increased sales tax receipts, increased lodging numbers and such. But they could have just as easily pointed to the Runyan report and said, "I bet those numbers would have happened even had we not gone to Japan."
Yes, that's right, in pure symbolism over substance, OTO sent a representative to Japan in the fourth quarter of 2019, presumably to drum up tourists. Defiantly, the local bookstore has not stocked copies of "Japanese for Dummies" in anticipation of the Asian wave.
Let's face it, chambers are a dying breed because the internet is such a powerful tool. Every business up and down Main Street in Ouray — and Montrose, for that matter — has its own web site, making each business its own self-contained chamber of commerce. In that same light, local tourism boards are a dying breed, too.
The social networking aspect of a chamber has been replaced by Facebook, Linkedin, Instagram and other networking apps and sites. As the new, younger generation of business owners comes up, they bring along their predilection toward networking with a keyboard instead of happy hour.
The question is, do municipalities such as Ouray and Montrose really need to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars to conglomerate all the individual marketing efforts of each business?
Or, as is being suggested in Ouray, should part or all of its traditional marketing money be used to improve infrastructure? Specifically, Ouray needs to repair uneven and cracked sidewalks, update an aging bathhouse at the Hot Springs Pool and install wayfinding signage that makes sense. This crazy idea has been met with the usual fear by those whose feet are stuck in the marketing-at-all-costs sand.
In the next 25 years, Colorado's population will grow to 7.8 million, an increase of 2.3 million over the 2015 population of 5.5 million. Nearly half the growth — 1.1 million people — will occur in the seven-county Denver metro area. Those folks will flock here as they do now. Why would that trend slow or diminish?
Ouray is in a pickle. Spend money trying to bring people to the city, when they're probably coming anyway, or improve the city and make the experience a better one?
That's the $420,000 question being asked right now.
Alan Todd is former publisher of the Ouray County Plaindealer.
