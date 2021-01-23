At first the press release sent out Jan. 14 by the combined law enforcement agencies within Ouray County seemed a bit over the top.
Here were the Ouray County Sheriff, the Ridgway Marshal and the Ouray Police Department saying they have been working closely with other law enforcement to plan for any protests and demonstrations on Inauguration Day.
Come on, man!
Nobody was going to storm the Ouray County Courthouse and demand County Clerk Michelle Nauer recount the votes.
The press release said as much, noting there wasn’t “any intelligence indicating planned potential threats or disruptions.”
Still, the need for a press release was real.
If you spend all that time planning for what you are pretty certain isn’t coming, then why not tell everyone that you’ve been focused on something that’s inevitably not going to happen?
This they did.
Yet, to their credit, they took the opportunity to admonish the rioting, looting and destruction that was allowed to continue all summer in other cities.
In doing so, the press release noted “we have seen this behavior tolerated if not condoned by the affected local governments. The abdication of lawful government authority to stop, control and prevent these illegal riots served only to prolong them and encourage those who would commit unlawful acts,” the three agencies said.
“Be assured that this will not be the case in Ouray County,” they went on to assure us.
Well, good for them. Here, in one press release by our local law enforcement, we have public condemnation of events that occurred over the past year in Kenosha, Portland, Austin, Washington, D.C., San Francisco, and on and on.
So, even if the first part of the press release seems like a bit of puffery, kudos to the local allied command for saying they refuse to put up with any bull plop.
• • • • • • • •
The March 7, 1963, Ouray County Herald’s top headline blared, “Search continues for victims of snowslide.“ The search had been going on since Sunday, March 3, when Rev. Marvin W. Hudson of Ridgway and his daughters, Amelia and Pauline, were swept away in an avalanche at the Riverside slide just a few miles south of Ouray. Hudson, 39, a rancher/minister, was on his way to the Congregational Church in Silverton to pastor the Sunday service, according the Albuquerque Journal, Feb. 14, 2008.
“A good man,” his widow, Mary Hudson told the ABJ. “A good man, but he could be stubborn as a cross-eyed mule.“ He earned $30 a month as a part-time pastor in Silverton, and surely on this day the congregation would have understood if Hudson didn’t show.
The account in the Ouray Herald in 1963 went as follows: “On that fateful day, three state highway maintenance men began work early Sunday morning cleaning the 22-mile snow-covered stretch of highway between Ouray and Silverton. “The men were E. M. Lair, the maintenance chief, Preston Hotchkiss and Leo Janes, snow plow operators. Around 5 o’clock a slip on the Riverside slide, 6 miles south of Ouray, was cleared.”
Janes in his rotary plow was later to become the closest witness to the accident. He said he came home to Ouray for breakfast and returned back up the highway around 9 o’clock. He first cleared a small slip on the Mother Cline and then went on to Riverside. There another slide had come down at a point below the early morning slip.
Said Janes: ‘Rev. Hudson and his daughters were parked in his car below the slide, out of the way. The wind was blowing and it was snowing a little as I made a cut through the slide and backed up to wait until I could see better. The Hudson car went around but stalled and he got out to put on chains. It was hard to see any distance. As soon as I could get better visibility I was going to pull him out. His car had spun out.'”
The slide came down without warning, Janes said. His rotary was so close to it that it was covered with powdered snow and the snow had plastered the windshield. The concussion moved his plow back into Lair’s, which had just pulled up. “Janes said it was some time before the air cleared and he realized that the Hudson car had disappeared. “On March 10, Rev. Hudson’s body was found, and what little hope remained was abandoned for finding the girls alive.
More snow had fallen, and fears persisted of another slide while rescuers searched, carving out nearly 600 feet at the river’s canyon. On Saturday, March 16, the body of Amelia, 17, was found along with the family’s 1963 Studebaker, 580 feet downstream from where the car went off the highway. The car was crumpled like a wad of paper. There were no doors or top. In the wreckage lay a jar of fresh cream, unharmed. Amelia was found beneath the car’s right front wheel.
After six weeks, the search was called off for the final victim. Rescuers would wait until the snow melted. On May 30, Hudson family members decided to take a trip to the avalanche site and spotted something below. Rushing down the mountainside, Floyd and Vernon Hudson found the body of Pauline, 11.
Alan Todd is a 35-year newspaper veteran who lives in Ouray County. He can be reached at alanrosstodd5@yahoo.com.
