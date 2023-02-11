On Jan. 25 (updated on Jan. 26), Jan. 28 and Feb. 1, Steve Mandell published opinion pieces in the Daily Press entitled “Overcoming political extremism Parts I, II and III.”
During the 2022 election cycle Mr. Mandell, a self-Identified Independent submitted opinion pieces focused on the Boebert/Frisch race in CD3, offering advice for Mr. Frisch on how to win that election. He was also identified in his byine as “… a member of restorethebalance.org, a non-profit that educates Western Coloradans about the danger of political extremism.” I offer this, not to disparage Mr. Mandell, but simply to provide some background on his apparent political bent.
Since his first opinion piece Mr. Mandell has evolved, according to his various by-lines from “…a former research director for a Fortune 500 company”, to “…a researcher and writer living in Montrose,” to the most recent “…a politically independent researcher and writer living in Montrose Colorado and is a former research director for a Fortune 500 company.” He has apparently established a level of expertise to tell the rest of us how we can overcome political extremism, but, to my consternation, he never tells us exactly what he means by “political extremism.”
More on that in a minute, but first a little about my background. I acknowledge that I am a registered Republican and have been for most of my adult life. I consider myself a conservative, although I have been called a “right winger” by the publisher of the Daily Press. I sat in front of his desk one day and asked him how he defined “right winger” and did not get an answer. I really dislike attaching labels to any individual involved in politics. It’s a great way to shut down discussion and since labels are rarely defined, they are difficult to defend against.
I served in the Colorado Senate for one term in the 1990s and filled a vacancy in the at-large seat on the State Board of Education for two years at the end of the 1990s. I am by no means a political expert, but I believe my experience in elective politics can provide some insight to our current battle against “political extremism.”
Now to Mr. Mandell’s views on “Overcoming political extremism.” I will do my best to address all three parts in this one commentary.
If you haven’t read part one, you need to read it so you can learn which voter bucket you are in. They range from Republican deniers, with several subcategories, Democratic deniers, with one subcategory, unaffiliated voter illusion, with subcategories of apolitical voters, relationship protectors, ultra-extreme and true moderates.
I have found it unproductive and, quite honestly, insulting to try to pigeon hole voters in this way.The voting public is much too diverse to be subjected to such a vacuous (I usually stay away from such big words, but it seems appropriate in this instance) description of their motives.
A specific section under the Mr. Mandell’s “Republican – stealth strategy” is especially head scratching. He seems to know exactly why a number of Republican US Senators decided to retire – “If they try to change an extremist policy, they will be challenged in the next primary. So, they go along, justifying it saying if they don’t win, they can’t get their moderate agenda passed. As a result, conservative moderates like Jeff Flake, Lamar Alexander, Ben Sasse, Roy Blunt, Rob Portman, Richard Burr and Pat Toomey retire and fade away as a force for moderation. In the vacuum, extremist power grows.”
How supercilious it is to assume you know what motivated these individuals to retire. Lamar Alexander left the Senate because his wife was seriously ill. Is it possible that, at least, some of the others retired because they were in the minority and found it difficult, if not impossible, to accomplish what they wanted to accomplish. I think the Republican minority in the Senate can hardly be considered an extremist group – whatever is meant by extremist.
In Part two Mr. Mandell attempts to explain how we can all work together, set our political differences aside and work toward “common values.”
Sounds good, but what does it really mean. He offers a simplistic concept that “… our desire for independence collides with extremists who want to use the powers of the government to intrude into our personal relationships, our bedrooms, and our privacy in general.”
He then suggests “If we refocus on our core values, we can overcome extreme politicians and make progress on many issues, including climate change, inadequate health care, governmental intrusions into our personal lives, economic development, and turmoil on our public lands.”
Throughout this series, he throws the pejorative term “extremist” around with no firm definition of what he thinks is extreme. I have difficulty tagging individuals as extremists, but would prefer to look at specific issues as extreme. Our political system exists to provide a means to discuss issues, and name calling tends to shut down those discussions.
So, let’s look at some of the issues facing our country today:
Open border – is it extreme to want our southern border secure, or is it extreme to advocate for an open border?
Abortion – Roe v.Wade has been repealed, but, contrary to what many people think, abortion has not been outlawed. Access to abortion is now in the hands of state legislatures (in my opinion, the court decision has ruled that abortion is not a federal matter and must be addressed by the states. So, no federal abortion ban, or federal policy to make abortion legal at all times).
Is it extreme to want a total ban on abortion? Is it extreme to want reasonable restrictions on abortion? Or, is it extreme to pass a law allowing abortion up until the time of birth (like Democrats in Colorado have done)?
Energy – is it extreme to want to exploit our vast reserves of oil and natural gas to keep our energy costs, and the cost of everything else we buy, reasonable, or is it extreme to want to strangle our energy producers in the name of saving the planet from climate change?
Are people aware that petroleum is used in at least 75 different everyday products other than gasoline? Are people aware that fossil fuels are necessary in the manufacture of wind turbines? Are they aware that just a few years ago, when we were energy independent, our emissions were lower than what was required by the Paris Accords – due, in large part, to our reliance on natural gas?
Law enforcement – is it extreme to support local law enforcement, or is it extreme to defund and denigrate police officers? If police officers break the law, they should be punished, but those officers represent a very small percentage of all police in this country.
Is it extreme to expect that individuals that commit assaults, robbery and other violent crimes be prosecuted for those crimes, or is it extreme to support cashless bail and release violent offenders back into the community?
Education – is it extreme to expect our public schools to actually teach students in the 3Rs? Is it extreme to support school choice where the public money follows the student to the parent’s selected school? Is it extreme to oppose the political and/or sexual indoctrination of students in the public schools? Or, is it extreme to turn a blind eye to the failure of our public schools (nationwide as well as local) to educate students in three 3Rs.
There are obviously more issues to be considered, but the above list is a beginning.
In Part 3 Mr. Mandell purports to tell us why people decide to run, or not run, for political office, who is qualified to run for office, how political extremists promote physical attractiveness, because how a candidate looks on TV is supposedly a significant advantage at election time.
In contradiction to Mr. Mandell’s apparent belief that Republicans are the primary political extremists, he comments that in the 2022 election political polarization increased due to straight party-line voting boosted extremists over moderates. That would suggest that the Democrats in Colorado would be the extremists since they obviously enjoyed more straight party-line voting.
My experience is much different. For the most part, individuals decide to run for office because they believe they can make a difference in how the government operates. Many people decide not to run because of the time commitment of a campaign, the possible damage to their business or career.
When I served in the Colorado Senate, we had members that were farmers, ranchers, attorneys, business owners, former military, a bartender, a housewife, social workers, and political activists.
They were each elected by their constituents to represent the values and interests of those constituents. As we looked across the senate chamber, it was obvious that the diversity of the member’s backgrounds was a great representation of the state of Colorado.
Each member brought an important perspective to the discussion of the issues we considered. I would never want to trade that diversity for a group that voted in lockstep on all major issues.
Mr. Mandell’s effort to “overcome political extremism” is more about shutting down debate than improving our political system.
Ben Alexander, of Montrose, is a former state senator for District 6.