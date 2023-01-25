OPINION: Overcoming political extremism. Part 1: We must engage

As 2023 gets into gear, we’re plagued by political extremism that prevents progress on many issues, so we need to recognize that extremism has become an essential problem. And we need to take actions to reduce or defeat it.

Extremism’s success lies in its ability to exploit division here in Colorado and around the country. It builds a political chasm, pitting rural against urban and religious against secular. These divisions also play out over differences in ethnicity, wealth, and education. As a result, animosity and political violence grow.



