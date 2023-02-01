To defeat extremism, nothing is more important than finding talented, ethical, and qualified candidates to run for public office.

But often, qualified citizens are reluctant to run. They expect that intimate details of their past will be analyzed by the media and distorted by opponents. Their families will be subjected to threats of violence from extremist lunatics. And then there’s the money needed. They will be up against a tidal wave of money from lobbyists and political-action committees (PACs) that thrive on disagreements and gridlock.



