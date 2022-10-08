Ever have disappointment and paradox on your mind? No, not emotional afflictions. I’m talking about the valleys to our Southwest.
My fiancé and I drove through each valley on our way to southeast Utah a few weeks ago. Since then, Disappointment Valley, Paradox Valley and Egnar have been popping up in my life.
Today’s column is my way of exercising these intrusions.
Let’s start with an excerpt from one of my favorite books on the area.
In the spring of 1880 two hundred and twenty-five exhausted persons reached the San Juan. First they build a little fort, and then their homes: one-room cabins of crooked cottonwood logs. There were no doors in the doorways, no glass in the windows. The sun seared the flats, lanced off the cliffs. Sandstorms whipped the town … Time has made a cruel mockery of the town’s heroic founding.
— “One Man’s West,” by David Lavender
Advertisements ran in the Salt Lake Deseret News in the late 1800s recruiting farmers and settlers to come to southeastern Utah. Hardly anyone came. Mormons settled in the area and tried to make something of the desolate land, but few remained for long.
David Lavender wrote of this area from his experiences in the 1930s and of Paradox Valley, near Disappointment Valley, and he wrote of Utah across the southwestern border in Colorado. As a cattle herder, he experienced the paradoxical existence between the lush spring and summer fields at the base of Lone Cone and the desolate, dry brush in the landscape around the San Juan River.
It is here where the town of Uravan was abandoned with most traces of the town buried after its uranium boom went bust in the 1960s. The town was declared a Superfund site in 1986.
“The mine closed, residents moved out,” a report in The Guardian said. “The entire town – the trees, the houses, the post office, the Coke glasses from the drug store – was shredded and buried in a concrete-lined hole.”
The only visible remnant was the town’s metal flagpole, which was moved to where the baseball field once sat.
“When they bury your whole town, they bury your history,” Jane Thomas told The Guardian. Her parents were second to last to move out.
It is also here where the town of Nucla became famous for passing an ordinance a few years back which requires every household to own a gun. And it’s also here where Tri-State New Horizon mine closed in 2017, according to the Denver Post, and the power plant near Nucla that ran off the stockpile of remaining coal didn’t make it until its planned 2022 closing.
••••••••••
I had two different people come into my store who were from, of all places, Egnar. One was from California and was visiting a friend who has an 80-acre ranch near Egnar. If you’ve ever been out that way, 80 acres may actually be considered a ranchette.
The other was a gentleman who lives in Montrose. The past two generations of his family had a sizable ranch near Egnar in Paradox Valley. By sizable, I’m guessing it was 80 acres x a crooked number.
In 2014, 4CornersTV published a video about Egnar. It stated that of the 129 people living there, 61 were women and 68 were men. Egnar is remote, and that’s putting it lightly.
One resident was quoted in the video saying he might be 40 to 80 miles from town any given day and “never see nobody all day, and that’s the way I like it.”
The question I’ve had about Egnar is where the name came from, and this video answered it. Seems town founders wanted to name it Range, but there was already a Rangely in Colorado, so they named it Egnar, which is “Range” spelled backward.
This is not to suggest that Egnar is backward, but it is way out there.
••••••••••
Back closer to home, the Annual Ridgway Smallmouth Bass classic fishing tournament was held at Ridgway State Park from July 16 through Sept. 3. The reservoir at the park contains a sizable smallmouth population, and CPW wants them all gone for fear they will get downstream via the Uncompahgre River and decimate endangered fish species.
It’s a catch and don’t release tournament, with prizes going to anglers who turn in the most smallmouth.
This year, Ridgway resident Chase Nicholson turned in – get this – 3,036 smallmouth bass to take first prize and $3,000. He also turned in seven of the tagged fish and tacked on an additional $1,600 to his prize total.
Let’s do the math. Over the course of 52 days, Nicholson averaged catching just over 58 smallies per day.
That’s a lot of reelin’ and dealin’.
The adult population of smallmouth 6 inches or larger was reduced from 1,302 to 274. In addition, 4,500 smallmouth bass smaller than 6 inches were turned in.
