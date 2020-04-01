Good morning, Montrose.
Welcome Kanye, Kim……Reports from Cody, Wyoming are about how Kanye West, musician and rapper, and Kim Kardashian, recognized personality, have become weary of ranch life there. He’s become a preacher, ministering to large crowds; she wants to continue her reality TV show and fashion design business. A change of scenery, the story goes, would benefit the famous couple.
Sources say last year, Kanye kayaked along the Montrose Water Park. He played golf at The Bridges (he birdied 18 -- right in front of a bunch of cheering members) and checked out the Montrose Events Center as a future performance venue. He liked what he saw of Montrose. So much so, the celebrity couple hung out that night at Storm King Distillery. His wife, whose backside has become an unfortunate subject of unnecessary “remarks” in Cody, looked for real estate along Montrose’s Main Street to open a boutique. She’s moving into one of those free, history-designated buildings and will call it Kim’s Kloset. She was spotted sharing a big laugh with Phuong at Coffee Trader recently.
Montrose will be the base for season 18, ‘Keeping Up with The Kardashians.’
“It’s a good move for Kanye and Kim. There’s a lot of reality here,” one of her spokespersons said of their relocation to Montrose. Kanye is expected to share Open Mic Night with Donny Morales come summer at the Horsefly.
Looking for a home, the Wests bought a place in the Otter Pond subdivision in order for her to walk to Wal-Mart.
I see by the paper……The local Russell Stover factory, long known for its experimental development of new candies, will close its doors next year. Before it does, however, there’s a new product: Viagra-laced chocolates. Test marketing has already begun at the Cobble Creek Golf Community. “The new candy is almost as satisfying as Wednesday morning seniors golf,” said member Justin Tyme.
An extra turning lane is planned on S. Townsend to help with traffic.
Round and round……Two new traffic roundabouts are scheduled for construction next year. One, at the intersection of Cascade and First streets, adjacent to City Hall and the post office. The location of the other roundabout will be determined by a public vote, pitting neighborhoods against the other. Tortilla Flats versus Out By DMEA; Cobble Creek versus The Bridges; English Gardens versus American Village. “We’re going to put everything to a vote from now on,” said one organizer of the coming referendum.
Dealer must take on 17……Olathe reports there’s a casino on the way and they are rolling out the red carpet. Kudos to the MEDC for engineering the new economic development, moving the casino from its original site in downtown Pea Green. There was a protest in Pea Green and Grand Junction TV showed up to cover it, a sure sign of legitimate concern.
“Not in My Cornfield,” read some of the signs.
“Who doesn’t like to put down a bet?”, said one civic leader, adding “we’ll get use to the smell of money now.”
Recovering, and Much Better……The Notebook’s glad to report that the MDP’s proofreader, Holden McGroen, is recuperating at home. He’s been hospitalized for on-the-job exhaustion. Wishing him a speedy recovery. Unrelated, one of the newspaper’s columnists was last seen checking into rehab with his bag of mixed metaphors.
(Thanks for indulging a little April Fool’s Day doggerel.)
