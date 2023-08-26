Last week, our three Illinois brothers — Alexander, Daniel and Charles Blue — were preparing to leave for the Cherry Creek region in search of gold in early spring 1859. The economy of the States was in shambles since the collapse of 1857, and gold “fever” had gripped the nation, just as it had for the rush to California in 1849.

Ho! for gold! We're a'goin'! Wagons making. Clothes preparing. Our business abandoning. Selling our houses. Putting off our wives and children upon their relations, or leaving them alone by themselves. Going to be rich all round. No use being poor. No use to plod along, for your mere living, with your nose and belly in the dust, and your heels in the air. Oh no! Here we go for Pike's Peak. Times are hard – we go to Pike's Peak. Will be better, no doubt, at Pike's Peak. So say many of our city people, and away goes their property, their homes and firesides, and happy prospective of their families, and their own personal conflicts.



