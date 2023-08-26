Last week, our three Illinois brothers — Alexander, Daniel and Charles Blue — were preparing to leave for the Cherry Creek region in search of gold in early spring 1859. The economy of the States was in shambles since the collapse of 1857, and gold “fever” had gripped the nation, just as it had for the rush to California in 1849.
Ho! for gold! We're a'goin'! Wagons making. Clothes preparing. Our business abandoning. Selling our houses. Putting off our wives and children upon their relations, or leaving them alone by themselves. Going to be rich all round. No use being poor. No use to plod along, for your mere living, with your nose and belly in the dust, and your heels in the air. Oh no! Here we go for Pike's Peak. Times are hard – we go to Pike's Peak. Will be better, no doubt, at Pike's Peak. So say many of our city people, and away goes their property, their homes and firesides, and happy prospective of their families, and their own personal conflicts.
The passage above was from the Alton (Iowa) Democrat and appeared in one of the 16 or so guidebooks to the gold country that were quickly published from late 1858 to early 1859, in anticipation of the rush to the western part of Kansas Territory — the base of the Rockies.
Each guidebook offered everything from lists of supplies to purchase to milepost descriptions to first-hand accounts of trails, most of which were favorable and sometimes embellished.
The guidebooks detailed the routes to the gold fields of western Kansas. Those routes were the Northern route, along the Platte River, accessed from Council Bluffs/Omaha, Nebraska City, St. Joseph and Atchison; The Central route, accessed from Kansas City and Leavenworth to Fort Riley, from where travelers had to decide whether to follow the Republican River route to the north, or the Smoky Hill River route to the south; and the Southern Route, which followed the Arkansas River to Bent's Fort before turning north at the high plains.
The Blue brothers, all in their 20s and scrambling to earn livings in the depressed economic times, were the exact demographic for the rush to riches.
“The young man, whose hands are free,” wrote one guidebook, “who has a strong constitution and stronger moral courage; who has no permanent paying business in the States – let such go and with industry and perseverance he may reap a golden reward.”
As one guidebook proclaimed, quoting the Chicago Tribune, it was a wave that swept across the entire nation: “The Pike's Peak fever has become an epidemic in Wisconsin, Northern Illinois and Iowa, not unlike the California rage of 1849; and it may be held an assured fact that the same causes have produced a like state of feeling in other parts of the country – to result in a remarkable emigration next spring and summer, to the east slope of the Rocky mountains.”
Most guidebooks suggested travelers start no earlier than March, and the Blue brothers, along with many others, didn't want to wait, and started their journey in February 1859.
As Daniel Blue would write in late 1859, the enticement to leave was almost preordained: “Gold has a magnetic power upon the human mind. The hope of its possession has infatuated thousands, and the pursuit of it has plunged tens of thousands into misery and premature graves. All remember the general excitement that was occasioned throughout this western country during 1858 and 1859 by the glowing reports of the discovery of rich and abundant gold mines in Western Kansas and Nebraska Territories...”
Daniel described how many young men at the time read these reports and made plans to go west, including “a company of five, consisting of three brothers, Alexander Blue, the oldest, myself (Daniel) next of age, and Charles Blue, the youngest, and John Campbell (our cousin) and Thomas Stevenson, all residing in Whiteside, Illinois, determined to start for that far-distant land of gold.”
The five said their goodbyes to family and friends – the oldest, Alexander, had a wife and four young children – and left by rail on February 22 to St. Louis, then by boat on the Missouri river to Kansas City.
From there they left on foot to Lawrence, purchased a pony and traveled about three miles west of Manhattan, Kansas, taking shelter in the hut of an old Indian named James Leviea, from a severe snow storm.
The storm lasted three days, and the five from Illinois met nine other young men, also bound for the gold fields. When the storm subsided, the 14 young men proceeded together and in a few days added two more, John Currans and George Soley, from Cleveland, Ohio.
Now 16, it was a “good sociable party,” and they arrived at Fort Riley, about 100 miles from the old Indian's hut, in three days.
Being at the junction of the Central route, a decision had to be made as to which leg to take to Cherry Creek – the Republican or the Smoky Hill route, “the former being more northerly than the latter,” wrote Daniel, “and called about 600 miles, while the latter was only 500.”
The senior member of the group, who they called Captain Gibbs, was the only one of the 16 who had crossed the plains, and he argued for the Smoky Hill route. Daniel insisted they take the Republican route, based on a “presentiment,” but couldn't persuade the rest to change their minds.
They left in the afternoon, wading across the Republican river and journeying along the Kansas river. Before the end of the day, a driving snow storm hit, “one of the most terrible storms I ever witnessed,” wrote Daniel. The group hurried to a house a short distance away and spent the night, warming and drying themselves by a fire.
“Here, myself and my brother Charles tried again to persuade the party to return and take the other route, but Gibbs and his companions prevailed upon us to abandon that idea, and so we started off westward once again.”
The group made about 35 miles the first two days, but abandoned all roads and trusted the sun's course, and the course of the Kansas river. About eight days passed, and the nine members from Gibbs' party, exhausted of provisions, stopped to hunt for buffalo, even though there had been no sighting of any herds.
The original five of the Blue group, along with Soley, went on, but within a few days found themselves completely confused and off course, losing sight of the river. They stopped for the night, and set the pony loose to graze while they slept. When they woke up, the pony was gone. They spent half a day looking for it, but there was no sign. So they divided the provisions the pony had borne for them, and went on. They met three others along the way, two of which were from the Gibbs party, and now there were nine.
When they reached the head of the Smoky Hill fork, later known as Starvation Trail, they were out of food, and had a decision to make – stop and hunt for game, or continue on and trust their luck.
They thought there was only about 55 miles to go to Denver City, when actually there was 170 miles remaining.
“This was our great mistake,” Daniel wrote. “We determined to go on without stopping to hunt for game. Oh! it was a fatal, a terrible mistake, this misinformation as to the real distance.”
Next week - Part Four: Despair, cannibalism, and rescue.
Sources: 1850 U.S. Census, Whiteside, Illinois, page 59; “Pike's Peak Gold Rush Guidebooks of 1859,” by Tierney, Parsons & others, Porcupine Press; “The Contested Plains,” by Elliott West, University Press of Kansas; “Miners Hand-book and Guide to Pike's Peak,” by Parker and Huyett; “A Guide to the Gold Mines of Kansas,” by Pratt and Hunt; “Thrilling Narrative of the Adventures, Sufferings and Starvation of Pike's Peak Gold Seekers,” by Daniel Blue.
Alan Todd is a 35-year newspaper veteran and board member of the Ouray County Historical Society. He lives in Ouray County and can be reached at alanrosstodd5@yahoo.com.