As a local liquor store owner and a craft beer brewer, we know that local liquor stores foster craft beverage production and distribution in Colorado. But our industry already operates at a disadvantage, and it’s likely to get worse if big-box retailers have their way. That’s why we are writing to urge voters to support Proposition 124 at the polls this November.

Currently, Colorado’s outdated, unfair liquor laws cap the number of retail licenses for local liquor stores at no more than three (3). At the same time, Colorado law grants national retailers like Walmart, Target and other national supermarket chains the opportunity to expand from their current allotment of eight (8) to an unlimited number of liquor licenses – and they’re looking to build on it. Even before their expansion to unlimited licensing for beer, wine, and spirits takes hold, the big-box retailers are poised to have an even bigger advantage if voters give them the go-ahead this fall to sell wine AND beer at nearly 2,000 grocery and convenience stores statewide – more than doubling the number of stores where wine can be sold as soon as next year.



