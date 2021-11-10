Good afternoon, Montrose
No booster shots with today’s notes.
••••••
Butter Side Up……Generous and reliable, one measure of local philanthropy starts with the Patterson family and TEI Rock Drills. Big checks are written and are written often. Moreover, they’re personally involved: showing up in the audiences, volunteering, even performing for a charity’s behalf.
“Supporting our community is part of our budget,” said TEI CEO/president Sue Frank. TEI commits more than $100,000 annually. Next Monday is National Philanthropy Day.
Many know TEI began in 1980 in the basement of Bill and Judy Patterson’s home in Littleton. They moved to Montrose seven years later. Their products are widely used in construction and drilling businesses in the U.S. TEI also has a global reach, too, with their products and consultations in use on six continents. TEI Rock Drills products are engineered, patented and manufactured in Montrose. The company employs almost 40 people.
“Our primary focus are our U.S. clients. Foreign business can be unpredictable,” said Glenn Patterson, vice-president, who is in charge of international sales and development. Bill and Judy Patterson have retired. Bill has served as a city councilor, mayor, county commissioner and is currently on the DMEA (Delta-Montrose Electrical Association) board of directors after having served as the board’s president.
Glenn’s a popular, multi-talented musician and songwriter. A few years ago, Grammy-winning bluegrass star Tim O’Brien was in concert at the Montrose Pavilion. Glenn was the opening the show that raised money for a local non-profit. He looked beat, say, a little jet lagged. “I just got off a plane from Australia,” said Patterson, in between songs. TEI had a gold mine client there.
Their donations to bona fide 501C 3 s, local charities, fundraisers and cultural events are diverse: HopeWest hospice, Black Canyon Boys and Girls Club, Dolphin House. Continuing, Bosom Buddies and the Boot Stomp, two big fundraisers for local breast cancer patients and for the San Juan Cancer Center. TEI has been essential to the Montrose Summer Music Series which wrapped its sixth season in September. They’ve been a devoted sponsor of the Magic Circle Players, keeping community theater alive and well. They support a variety of recreational programs for youth.
When All Points Transit launched in 2010, TEI was there with help. It’s free public transportation and has been crucial during the pandemic getting people, notably seniors, to exercise classes, meals, medical care. And back home.
The TEI Rock Drills logo is a constant throughout Montrose. (By the way, TEI stands for Technological Enterprises, Inc. Seven years after its founding, Bill and Judy Patterson registered it as TEI Rock Drills.) “Our focus has always been local. We want it going to where it does the most good,” said Frank.
••••••
Thank you, Veterans.
••••••
Nobody Asked Me, But……If there was a pivot in last week’s school board election — the most expensive ever — it was when the decision was made to blow off the League of Women Voters forum Oct. 18 at the Ute Indian Museum. The snub stirred the pot and brought out voters. Maybe that strategic advice didn’t cost much.
The LWV tracks leftward. Here, there, everywhere; yesterday, today, tomorrow. Candidates know it going in. Scorekeepers this year denoted how the “independent thinkers” group – incumbents and uncontested candidates, four in all – attended the Circle 3 Cowboy Church forum Sept. 23. They took questions, made comments, shook hands. The “power to the parents” group were no shows at LVW, however. Each forum attracted about 100 attendees.
That 6.4 miles between the Cowboy Church, north of town, and the Ute Museum, south of town, is apparently a vast distance in getting to know school trustees. (The Uncompahgre Valley Education Association were co-hosts at the LWV.) Two of the races Nov. 2 were decided by five points. The other remains too close to call. (MDP, Nov. 3).
Question-and-answer forensics, poise, face-to-face greetings are part of the deal when the paperwork is filed. Like a job application. No show, no win. Dispatching a proxy to recite polished campaign statements is as lame as the excuse of “scheduling conflicts” to comfortably stay away. All three overscheduled? Can’t do 90 minutes?
Partisan politics at long last has seeped into the local school board. In past elections, the hullaballoo was about “the children.” Now not so much. It’s about the parents, 21 and older: adults can rally, buy advertising, hustle yard signs and they can vote. In a real way, the kids are the back story.
Partisan ambitions for local elective office usually boil at a municipal or county level. Places where candidates can assuredly suffer from encouragement.
Stephen Woody was the publisher of community daily newspapers for 38 years in four cities, including the Montrose Daily Press, 1997-2011.