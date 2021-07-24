I followed a link to a recent story posted by Rocky Mountain PBS, focusing on the lack of affordable housing in Ouray for front-line workers. Entitled “While vacation homes sit empty, workers in Ouray struggle to find affordable housing,” the piece begins: “The employee housing crisis is like nothing the residents in Ouray have ever seen.”
Perhaps, to a degree.
The PBS piece, however, lacks context.
If you just emerged from a cloud, and had no frame of reference, you'd think the affordable housing crisis, as it's been labeled, is a recent phenomenon.
Not so.
This problem hasn't, or shouldn't have, snuck up on anyone.
According to the 2011 report, “Regional Housing Needs Assessment: Ouray and San Miguel Counties,” based on a survey conducted in 2010 with 1,190 responses, the issue of affordable housing was the single biggest concern for our region at the time.
When asked about the severity of the workforce housing problem in Ouray, 91.5% of respondents said the issue was either one problem among others, one of the more serious problems of the region or the most critical problem facing the region.
The same sentiment was held in Telluride, as 93.4% answered the same way.
I don't know what the level is of income needed these days to create “satisfaction” with housing, but in 2010 the survey found that an average household income of $85,000 correlated with housing satisfaction, and a household income under $40,000 correlated with those very dissatisfied with housing.
Interestingly, however, dissatisfaction in Ouray County was not primarily based on housing prices, as it was in San Miguel County.
“Responses concerning reasons for dissatisfaction were similar in the two counties”, according to the report, “in terms of general ranking; however, in San Miguel County 'too expensive' was the most frequently cited reason, whereas 'high utility bills' was the top reason in Ouray County.”
Back then, the average monthly cost of utilities for renters in Ouray County was $315, compared to $200 for San Miguel County.
In Ouray County, 60% listed high utility bills as one of the reasons for housing dissatisfaction, while 40% listed housing as too expensive. Housing prices were definitely in the equation in determining satisfaction.
Eleven years later, we find ourselves in a position where real estate values have increased substantially, as any property owner in Ouray had, and has, always hoped. And wages haven't, and can't, keep pace.
It was a problem that was abundantly recognized then, and is labeled a crisis now.
But it's certainly no surprise.
•••
I mentioned to Nate Disser, one of the owners of San Juan Mountain Guides in Ouray, this week about the glowing sales tax figures in Ouray, not only year-over-year, but over 2019 and 2018.
Comparing sales tax figures of 2021 to 2020 isn't fair, at least during the first half of the year, since the city was in caution mode and shut down due to COVID-19 in 2020.
Disser told me that I'd be surprised if I dug into the sales tax numbers to find that much of the increase is due to local sales tax being collected for internet purchases on Amazon, etc.
So, I dug in. He was right in that tax on internet purchases does contribute to overall sales tax collected, but it's not a majority of the increase we're seeing.
Sales tax collected for May 2021 in Ouray was $197,799. The next-highest May in history was 2019, with $96,471 collected, or just over $100,000 more in 2021.
Of the month's total, $30,247 came from internet purchases. So Nate was correct, a portion of the increase is attributed to the new tax on internet purchases, and not retail sales.
But hold on a second. There was $15,040 collected in that category in 2019. So, it's not as much of a factor as it appears.
How does the year look?
Eliminating figures in January and February, which are actual figures from November and December because there is a 2-month lag, the city has taken in $755,132 in sales tax, with $134,427 coming from internet purchases. Still, just 17% of the total tax collected is coming from that category.
•••
Hoteliers and lodgers are a-rockin' and a-rollin', too. Again, let's compare 2021 to 2019. There have been 33,313 rooms rented in 2021 January-May, compared to 26,665 for the same five months in 2019. That's a 25% increase in rooms rented.
That translates to $136,627 in lodging tax collected for those months in 2021, compared to $86,930 in 2019. That's a 57% increase.
The room tax is a percentage of room rates charged so, yes, the average room rate has increased.
•••
Ethan Funk, who is the only candidate so far to declare a run in opposition to incumbent Mayor Greg Nelson for the mayor spot in Ouray, was interviewed by the Ouray County Plaindealer in the July 15 issue. Funk, who is currently serving a term as Ouray city councilor after being appointed to fill an open position in 2019, is running, according to his primary stated plank, on shortening the city council meetings.
Funk said if he's elected mayor, he gets to run the meetings and he vows to run them more efficiently and expediently.
Having covered Ouray city council meetings for nearly a decade, I can say there are a lot of people through the years who have held the same sentiment.
It's a very achievable goal.
You can easily have shorter city council meetings, you just have to have more of them.
•••
Yes, there is a Jeep raffle in Ouray this year. It's an online raffle. Go to ourayco.org/jeep for details.
Alan Todd is a 35-year newspaper veteran who lives in Ouray County. He can be reached at alanrosstodd5@yahoo.com.
