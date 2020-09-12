Second Chance Humane Society believes that pets and people live better together. Unfortunately, one of the most significant barriers in maintaining lifetime care for pets, particularly for families that are struggling financially, is access to veterinary care. Like access to medical care, the cost of veterinary care for financially struggling families is beyond reach and subsequently, some pets just don’t receive it.
Families and individuals facing economic hardship depend upon their companion animals for social and emotional support as much as, if not more so, than others do.
Yet, inaccessibility to even basic wellness care for pets can lead to more significant health issues later on, sometimes resulting in pet relinquishment or abandonment. Such desperate choices cause undue, and preventable, emotional distress for both family and pet.
Second Chance’s focus is on helping to keep pets as healthy and happy members of anyone’s families. The program, called Living Better Together, provides low-income families within its Tri-County service area (Montrose, Ouray and San Miguel counties) with access to preventative veterinary care. I think it could work.
Currently, Second Chance offers appointments for high-quality, low-cost wellness care, ranging from wellness exams, vaccinations, de-worming, heart-worm & FELV testing and prevention, micro-chipping and even dental care and spay/neuter to low-income families in the Tri-County region.
Simply call at 970-626-2273 to learn more and schedule an appointment. They also bring these clinics directly to low-income families in the underserved and remote West End region of Nucla and Naturita.
Second Chance offers other support services, such as a free pet food, for those facing economic hardship and behavioral support for keeping pets and people bonded and connected for life. Pets and people need each other right now and these programs help us to see that and to be there for each other. Tough times don’t call for tough measures, they call for togetherness.
Some day, maybe there won’t be such dramatic income and opportunity disparities between people. The pets here at Second Chance are all well versed in knowing that some have more advantages than others in life. But that doesn’t mean that some deserve to have less than others.
My name is Camo. I am a 2-year-old mastiff mix looking for a forever family. I am large boy with an even larger heart. I have lots of energy because there is so much to do in my exciting new life, sniffing and exploring, learning not to pull on the leash, discovering the world and making lots of new friends.
Speaking of friends, I am like everyone’s new best friend. Like, everyone I meet I just make them my best friend forever (BFF). Despite my friend-making magic, I am still really looking forward to meeting my special forever BFF. Call to make an appointment to meet me today.
Second Chance Humane Society’s Animal Resource Center and Thrift Shops have been servicing San Miguel, Ouray and Montrose counties for more than 26 years. Call 970-626-2273 to report a lost pet, learn about adopting a homeless pet, or about emergency response, community medical, spay/neuter, volunteer, or other services. View shelter pets and services online: www.adoptmountainpets.org.
